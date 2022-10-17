In BMW, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 17 October 2022 5:48 pm / 0 comments

BMW offers a range of M Performance Parts for its models, and the second-generation M2 that made its debut last week is no exception. The German carmaker recently posted several photos of the M2 all dressed up to give customers – the market launch kicks off in April next year – some idea of how to specify their cars.

Based on the photos, the M Performance Parts catalogue for the M2 includes a prominent rear wing mounted on the boot. This adds to the subtle boot lid spoiler that is already fitted to the standard car, which itself can be replaced with a carbon-fibre piece.

Other optional aero components visible include a roof-mounted spoiler as well as various flics and trim around the wheel arches, side skirts and on edges of the bumpers. The rear bumper can also be fitted with carbon-fibre accents on its squarish indentations for a bolder look. You can also order carbon-fibre pieces for the front air intakes at the front.

If that isn’t enough, BMW also sells a different quad exhaust system with the tips stacked in the centre of a carbon-fibre diffuser. This gives a more dramatic appearance compared to the stock arrangement where the tips are arranged horizontally, like what is offered on the latest M3 and M4.

The black alloy wheels with V-shaped spokes are also optional (20-inch front and 21-inch rear) as are the carbon mirror caps. Customers will probably be able to specify the elaborate decals seen here, which includes a large ‘///M2’ on the bonnet.

In its latest form, the M2 shares the same S58 3.0 litre turbocharged straight-six petrol engine with the M3 and M4, although it makes just 460 PS (453 hp) and 550 Nm of torque. Enthusiasts will be pleased to know that a six-speed manual gearbox is still available as an alternative to the eight-speed M Steptronic automatic transmission with Drivelogic.

The blocky styling of BMW M’s compact sports coupe has been pretty divisive judging by the chatter on the internet, but is it more appealing with M Performance Parts fitted? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

GALLERY: 2023 BMW M2