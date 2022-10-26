In BMW, Cars, International News / By Pan Eu Jin / 26 October 2022 11:31 am / 1 comment

BMW M has revealed a range of M Performance accessories for the newly launched BMW M2 with race-inspired character to further amplify the design of its compact high-performance sports car. The kit will be available from April 2023 onwards, along with the new M2.

On the outside, the M Performance carbon-fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP) add-ons include a front splitter, front air intake trims, side skirt attachments, side spats, and side mirror caps. At the rear, an M Performance rear lip spoiler or a large rear wing, along with a roof spoiler and rear diffuser are also available in carbon-fibre. Other M Performance accessories for the exterior include a tow strap and antenna cover in aramid, a fibre composite material.

In the name of weight-saving, a titanium M Performance silencer system is available. The front section of the exhaust system is made of lightweight stainless steel, while the rear silencer is made of titanium. As a result, the M Performance silencer system is eight kg lighter than the standard system. As for the tailpipes, they’re available either in titanium or carbon-fibre.

To further optimise the handling of the new M2, a specially-tuned M Performance suspension can be retrofitted. The coilovers – with height-adjustable springs – allow the ride height to be lowered by up to 10 mm. Further out from the wheel arches, M Performance forged wheels sculpted from a single piece of aluminium are available. The 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheel set can be had in either Frozen Gold Bronze or Jet Black matte.

The range of M Performance parts offered for the M2 also extends to the cabin, with a mix of Alcantara and exposed open-pore carbon-fibre trims. These include an Alcantara armrest and knee pads along with carbon-fibre trim on the door sill, backrest covers and dashboard.

For even more connection with the car through the corners, there’s an M Performance steering wheel Pro, which features contoured grips in Alcantara with large thumb rests and special lining. The top and bottom section of the steering is wrapped in leather.

Aside from the carbon-fibre/Alcantara appearance, the steering wheel can also be finished with a mix of leather and carbon-fibre. Rounding up the M Performance inventory are items such as the M Performance floor mats, door pins and carbon-fibre fuel filler cap.

To recap, the new M2 is powered by an S58 3.0 litre turbocharged straight-six petrol engine producing 460 PS at 6,250 rpm and 550 Nm from 2,650 to 5,870 rpm, paired with an eight-speed M Steptronic automatic gearbox with Drivelogic. The M2 gets from 0-100 km/h in just 4.1 seconds, or 4.3 seconds if you opt for the six-speed manual gearbox. Top speed is rated at 250 km/h, but that figure can be increased to 285 km/h with the M Driver’s package.

So, if you were to own the new BMW M2, which items on this list would you go for?