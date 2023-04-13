In BMW, Cars, International News / By Mick Chan / 13 April 2023 7:03 pm / 1 comment

BMW has unveiled the most powerful production vehicle it has produced to date in the XM Label Red, which packs combined outputs of 748 PS and 1,000 Nm of torque. This represents a 163 PS and 100 Nm gain over the ‘regular’ XM, itself being the first PHEV from the brand’s high-performance M division.

(The 2023 BMW XM has made its Malaysian debut last month, priced from RM1.31 million. Our man Hafriz Shah has also sampled the brand’s standalone model in Phoenix, Arizona; check out the review here).

The gain in horsepower comes from the internal combustion 4.4 litre twin-turbocharged petrol V8 engine that produces 585 PS and 750 Nm on its own before being augmented by electric drive, which is up from the 489 PS and 650 Nm on the regular XM. The additional torque from the combustion engine in the XM Label Red also benefits from a wider spread across the rev range, with the peak figure now ranging from 1,800 rpm to 5,400 rpm.

As before, the electric motor in the XM Label Red is rated to output 197 PS and 280 Nm of torque. Combined, the more potent powertrain in the XM Label Red enables a 0-100 km/h sprint in just 3.8 seconds, with top speed an electronically limited 250 km/h, or up to 290 km/h when the optional M Driver’s Package is specified.

Battery capacity in the XM Label Red is the same as the regular XM, with 25.7 kWh usable capacity offering a pure electric driving range of up to 83 km. Meanwhile, its top speed in EV mode is 140 km/h.

Outputs go to all four wheels through a rear-biased AWD driveline, while a 4WD Sport mode brings even more rearward drive bias. Disengaging the stability control enables the use of a 4WD Sand mode, which BMW says has been conceived specifically for sand and similarly loose surfaces, and this can be activated through the M Setup menu. An M Sport differential enables fully variable torque distribution between each rear wheel.

Chassis equipment for the XM Label Red includes adaptive M Suspension Professional that employs electronically controlled dampers and active roll stabilisation with Active Roll Comfort, along with Integral Active Steering. Braking is by six-piston fixed calliper brakes in front and single-piston floating calliper brakes at the rear.

The Label Red is distinguished by a host of contrast accents in Toronto Red metallic (the choice of accents in black is optional), and the colour accents are extended to the model badging as well as wheel inserts. The kidney grille surrounds and diffuser elements are in high-gloss black, while rolling stock on the XM Label Red is a set of 21-inch wheels as standard.

A 500-unit, limited edition variant of the XM Label Red features Toronto Red metallic for the grille surrounds and rear diffuser insert, and these are combined with the BMW Individual Frozen Carbon Black metallic paint finish.

The interior of limited-run variant echoes the colour scheme of the exterior, with red and black accents for the interior trim. Here, the XM badge below the control display comes in red, while a carbon-fibre satin effect trim piece with red and blue accents denote its M division origins. Also included is a plaque below the control display that reads “1 of 500”.

The cabin features an M leather steering wheel with black chrome trim elements, while its gearshift paddles get carbon-fibre inlays with symbols in red. Exclusive to the Label Red is a symbol identifying Boost Mode on the left-hand shift paddle.

Safety and driver assistance equipment feature heavily in the XM Label Red. Standard kit includes the Driving Assistant with front collision warning, lane departure warning including lane return with steering assistance, Evasion Assistant, Alertness Assistant and Speed Limit Info.

Optionally available are the Driving Assistant Professional with adds Active Cruise Control with Stop and Go function, as well as steering and Lane Control Assistant, traffic light recognition, automatic speed limit assist and Active Navigation. Also included as standard is parking Assistant Plus, which brings Parking View, front and rear Panorama View and 3D View.

Standard infotainment kit on the XM Label Red comes courtesy of BMW Live Cockpit Professional, bringing an M-specific version of BMW Operating System 8 and cloud-based navigation. The iDrive control setup has been “deliberately geared towards touch control and gesture control, as well as dialogue using natural language,” according to BMW.

Optionally available is the Digital Key Plus, where the XM Label Red can be locked and unlocked using a compatible Apple iPhone. Smartphone integration is supported by Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while a personalised BMW ID and 5G connectivity are also available.

In terms of exterior paint finishes, the XM Label Red is offered with nine standard colours, or the customer can choose from a range of more than 50 BMW Individual special finishes including Urban Green, Petrol Mica metallic, Anglesey Green metallic and Sepia metallic. The BMW XM Label Red will see its public premiere at Auto Shanghai in China this month.