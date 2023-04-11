In BMW, Car Reviews, Cars, Video Reviews, Videos / By Gerard Lye / 11 April 2023 10:14 am / 0 comments

The BMW XM represents a few firsts for the German carmaker’s M division. In addition to being the first standalone M model since the M1, the large SUV is also the first M model to feature a plug-in hybrid powertrain (M Hybrid) as well as Integral Active Steering (rear-wheel steering).

Prior to the Malaysian debut of the XM, our man Hafriz Shah tried out the M division’s latest in Phoenix, the capital of the US state of Arizona, to find out what it’s like to drive. With a total system output of 653 PS (644 hp or 480 kW) and 800 Nm, the XM will get from 0-100 km/h in just 4.3 seconds and hit a top speed of 270 km/h.

This is despite its heft, which registers on the scale at around 2.7 tonnes. To achieve those outputs, the M Hybrid system consists of an S68 4.4 litre twin-turbo V8 that is augmented by an electric motor, the latter powered by an underfloor-mounted lithium-ion battery with an energy capacity of 25.7 kWh that is good for up to 88 km of pure electric driving.

Hafriz also points out some of the more intricate details of the SUV, including cues that pay homage to the M1 as well as what life is like on the inside. Of course, the XM’s divisive design is also touched upon – do you love it or loathe it?

The XM is offered in two trim levels here, both priced at RM1,316,450 on-the-road without insurance (includes a standard two-year warranty), or RM1,398,800 with a five-year extended warranty and service package. Given the amount, it comes quite fully loaded with equipment, as we reported in our launch story last month.

So, watch our review of the XM and let us know what you think about it. For the asking price, would you pick it over other performance SUVs in the market? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

