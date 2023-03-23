In BMW, Cars, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 23 March 2023 8:54 pm / 0 comments

The 2023 BMW XM has made its Malaysian debut, with BMW Malaysia taking the wraps off the plug-in hybrid SUV earlier this evening. The G09’s arrival here is no surprise, what with the company having announced pre-orders for the car last October, and revealing the official pricing for it back in January.

Set to enter the market in June (the presentation vehicle today was a left-hand drive unit, effectively making it a preview), the XM will be available in two trim levels, namely the Shadow Line and Night Gold Line, with the only difference between the two being the gold-coloured accent/upper window line trim and rear apron as well as the wheel contrast finish on the latter.

Otherwise, both “variants” are similarly specified and are also similarly priced at RM1,398,800 on-the-road without insurance, this with a five-year extended warranty and service package. The retail price for the XM with a standard two-year warranty (and with no service package) is RM1,316,450.

Measuring in at 5,110 mm long, 2,005 mm wide and 1,755 mm tall, with a 3,105 mm-long wheelbase, the XM is a big boy, and while you may or may not agree with the way it looks, there’s no mistaking its physical presence. Imposing would best describe the 2,710 kg offering, more so in the metal.

A recap of the specifications of the Malaysian models. As standard, the XM comes dressed with an M Aerodynamics Package and M High-Gloss Shadow Line elements for its exterior, with extended black-coloured contents available for the Shadow Line profile.

Inside, the XM comes fitted with BMW Individiual Merino leather upholstery, an M leather steering wheel, M carbon-fibre interior trim finishers, M seat belts, M front seats and a BMW Individual dashboard trimmed in leather.

Click to enlarge.

Standard equipment includes adaptive LED headlights with high-beam assistant, an adaptive M suspension Professional, which includes electronically-controlled dampers, active roll stabilisation and integral active steering (rear-wheel steering), a M Sport differential and M Sport brakes with calipers finished in high-gloss black.

Both variants ride on the same 23-inch Star Spoke Style 923 M Bicolour light-alloy wheels, with black being the chosen shade for the Shadow Line profile. The wheels are wrapped with 275/35 front and 315/30 rear profile tyres.

Inside, the kit list includes a BMW Curved Display, which features a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 14.9-inch central touchscreen as well as BMW Operating System 8. Other standard issue items include four-zone automatic air-conditioning, an ambient lighting system, soft-close doors, active ventilation and massage functions for the front seats.

Click to enlarge.

Also to be found are a Bowers & Wilkins Diamond surround sound system, smartphone integration (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), wireless charging and access to a range of ConnectedDrive services. In terms of boot space, the XM offers 527 litres of cargo-carrying space at the back, expandable to 1,820 litres with the rear seats folded down.

The hybrid powertrain consists of an S68 4.4 litre twin-turbo V8, paired with an electric motor that is integrated into the transmission. On its own, the petrol mill offers 489 PS (483 hp or 360 kW) from 5,400 to 7,200 rpm and 650 Nm of torque from 1,600 to 5,000 rpm.

Meanwhile, the electric motor is rated with an output of 197 PS (194 hp or 145 kW) and 280 Nm. Combined, the system offers a total output of 653 PS (644 hp or 480 kW) and 800 Nm. Power is sent to all four wheels via an eight-speed M Steptronic automatic gearbox with Drivelogic and M xDrive all-wheel drive.

Performance figures include a 0-100 km/h time of 4.3 seconds and a top speed of 270 km/h (as equipped with the M Driver’s Package fitted as standard on the MY-spec versions). Running purely on electric power, the XM offers a WLTP-rated EV range of between 82 to 88 km and can run at up to 140 km/h on electric drive.

The electric motor is juiced by an underfloor-mounted lithium-ion battery operating at 317 V and with an energy capacity of 25.7 kWh (29.5 kWh gross). Charging via AC (Type 2 connection) at a maximum power of 7.4 kW gets the battery from a 0-100% state of charge in four hours and 15 minutes.

Safety and driving assistance system-wise, the Driving Assistant Professional package brings along steering and lane control assistant, automatic speed limit assist, lane change assistant, active cruise control with a Stop&Go function, lane departure warning, front/rear crossing traffic warning, emergency stop assistant and evasion assistant.

There’s also Parking Assistant Plus, which has reversing assist, lateral parking aid, active park distance control and a surround view system. Other safety features include the attentiveness assistant, acoustic protection for pedestrians and active protection.

Seven exterior colours are available for the 2023 BMW XM, these being Cape York Green, Carbon Black, Marina Bay Blue, Toronto Red, Mineral White, Black Sapphire and Dravit Grey. As for the interior, buyers have a choice of four upholstery schemes to pick from, these being Leather Merino Deep Lagoon with exclusive contents, Leather Merino Silverstone with exclusive contents, Leather Merino Black and Leather Merino Sakhir Orange.