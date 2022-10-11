In BMW, Cars, Local News / By Mick Chan / 11 October 2022 5:27 pm / 3 comments

BMW Malaysia has opened pre-orders for the XM with pricing estimated to start from RM1.4 million in Peninsular Malaysia (RM820,000 in duty-free Langkawi), which includes the extended five-year warranty and service package.

This comes less than two weeks since it listed the standalone M model on the Malaysian website for registrations of interest which was itself just a short time after the global debut of the M division’s first plug-in hybrid model.

Production of the BMW XM is expected to begin at the carmaker’s plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina in the United States in December 2022, according to BMW.

Packing a S68 4.4 litre biturbo V8 petrol engine with 489 PS from 5,400 to 7,200 rpm and 650 Nm of torque from 1,600 to 5,000 rpm, this is combined with a 197 PS/280 Nm electric motor for a combined 653 PS and 800 Nm in total system output, that will send the XM through the 0-100 km/h sprint in 4.3 seconds and on to a top speed of 250 km/h, or 270 km/h with the M Driver’s Package.

In pure EV mode, the XM does a maximum of 140 km/h. Its 25.7 kWh underfloor lithium-ion battery enables a WLTP all-electric range of 82-88 km, and can be recharged via a Type 2 connection at 7.4 kW; this way, a 0-100% charge will take four hours and 15 minutes.

The M xDrive all-wheel-drive in the XM will offer modes including basic 4WD, a rear axle-biased 4WD Sport and a 4WD Sand mode for optimised traction on loose surfaces, and are joined by the M Sport differential as standard to optimise rear-wheel traction, says BMW.

Also included are electronically controlled dampers for its double-wishbone front and multi-link rear suspension, active roll stabilisation, and Integral Active Steering (rear wheel steering). Rolling stock for the Malaysian market XM will be 23-inch M Star Spoke 923 M wheels in Bicolour Nightgold, or in Bicolour Black for the Shadow Line trim version. Standard tyre widths are 275/45 in front, and 315/40 at the rear.

Driver assistance systems as standard on the XM includes the Driving Assistant Professional, which consists of features such as Distance Control (ACC), automatic Speed Limit Assist, Steering and Lane Control Assistant, Lane Change Assistant, Lane Keeping Assistant, Lane Change Warning, Front/Rear Crossing-traffic Warning, Rear Collision Prevention and Exit Warning when opening the doors, Emergency Stop Assistant, Evasion Assistant, Emergency Corridor Assistant and Priority Warning.

Also standard is Parking Assistant Plus, which includes Reversing Assist Camera, Lateral Parking Aid, Park Assist, Active Park Distance Control, Reversing Assistant, Parking View, Surround View system, Remote 3D View, Drive Recorder and the Anti-theft Recorder.

The carmaker’s Live Cockpit Professional combines the 12.3-inch Information Display with the 14.9-inch Control Display, and the driver gets the integrated head-up display for information in the optimal line of sight. These run on an M-specific version of BMW Operating System 8, which enables control of functions through natural speech.

Other features in the XM include Connected Package Professional I, Intelligent Emergency Call, Teleservices, Connected Drive Services and smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

According to BMW Malaysia, the BMW XM will be available in exterior colours including Cape York Green Metallic, Carbon Black, Marina Bay Blue, Toronto Red, Mineral White, Black Sapphire and Dravite Grey. For interior upholstery, available trim colours for its Merino leather includes Deep Lagoon, Silverstone, Black and Sakhir Orange. As mentioned, online pre-booking for the BMW XM commences October 20, 2022.

GALLERY: BMW XM