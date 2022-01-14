In BMW, Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News / By Matthew H Tong / 14 January 2022 2:57 pm / 0 comments

Starting this year, electric vehicles will not be saddled with import and excise duties, which means those of you who are looking for zero-emissions toys can enjoy significantly cheaper buy-in rates.

The all-new iX is one such example. This variant – currently on display at the NEXTGen Malaysia event in Kuala Lumpur – is the xDrive40 Sport, clad in the exquisite BMW Individual Aventurine Red Metallic paint. It’s priced at RM407,430, or a whopping RM65,200 cheaper than before. There’s the cheaper iX xDrive40 variant going for RM361,430, too, which is RM58,200 less than when it was first launched here back in August last year.

Prices are inclusive of the standard two-year warranty, but if you want the extended warranty (five years, unlimited mileage) and service (five years, 120,000 km mileage) package, the price of the base iX increases to RM379,800, while the xDrive40 Sport becomes RM425,800. An eight-year, 160,000 km warranty for the drive battery is standard. Still, not bad for the latest fully imported BMW, right?

In terms of powertrain, the xDrive40 features two electric motors, with one on each axle to provide all-wheel drive. Together, there’s 326 PS (322 hp or 240 kW) and 630 Nm available, which is good for a zero to 100 km/h time of 6.1 seconds and top speed of 200 km/h.

A 76.6 kWh lithium-ion battery sits under the floor between the two axles, offering a range of up to 425 km on a single charge (WLTP cycle). The SUV can be charged via an AC wallbox at a maximum rate of 11 kW (Type 2 connection). BMW says a full charge can be achieved in seven hours and 15 minutes, but keep in mind charge times will take longer if your porch is not running three-phase power.

If you have access to DC fast chargers, the iX is capable of being charged at up to 150 kW (CCS2 connection). This juices up the battery from 10% to an 80% state-of-charge in approximately half an hour, so a quick coffee and toilet break mid-drive can provide at least 150 km of additional range.

Honestly, the iX looks and feels a lot more palatable in the flesh than it does in photos, especially in this Sport guise and bright metallic red paint. Standard on the xDrive40 Sport are BMW Laserlight headlamps with high-beam assistant, 22-inch aerodynamic wheels with blue calipers (21-inch on the base model), Comfort Access, and powered tailgate.

Inside, it’s unlike any BMW SUV. For starters, you get the Live Cockpit Professional system with a curved 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster display, which is connected to the 14.9-inch central touchscreen display. It runs on the latest BMW Operating System 8, which feels far snappier in operation, and the graphics a clear step up from OS 7.

Other features unique to this variant are the Sky Lounge panorama glass roof, an 18-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, anthracite headliner and pillar trims, as well as the Clear & Bold interior trim applications. This includes switches made of real crystal glass and decorative elements made of open-pored wood in the center console.

For safety, the iX comes with BMW Driving Assistant package as standard, which includes lane departure warning, lane change warning, front collision warning with brake intervention (AEB), rear cross-traffic warning and rear collision prevention. There’s also BMW’s Parking Assistant with reversing assist, active park distance control and a rear-view camera and passive cruise control.

With the Sport, the list grows to include a tyre pressure monitoring system, Parking Assistant Plus and the included surround view camera, along with the Driving Assistant Professional package that brings in adaptive cruise control with stop and go function, steering and lane control assist, automatic speed limit assist and evasion assistant.

So, for just over RM400k, what say you? With BMW Group Malaysia and its partners showing commitment to grow the local EV infrastructure, will you finally consider taking the plunge on electric cars? Let us know, below.

