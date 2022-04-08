In Car Reviews, Video Reviews, Videos, Volvo / By Matthew H Tong / 8 April 2022 11:59 pm / 0 comments

Volvo’s first ever electric car, the XC40 Recharge Pure Electric, has finally gone on sale in Malaysia. The locally assembled crossover is available in a single high-spec P8 AWD flavour, and it’s priced at RM262,460 (inclusive of the sales and services tax exemption). Deliveries will begin later this month.

At that price, the XC40 EV undercuts the CBU Mercedes-Benz EQA 250 AMG Line by RM16k, yet packs more performance and safety features. The Volvo has two electric motors – one on each axle – for a combined total of 408 PS and 660 Nm, allowing it to do the century sprint in 4.9 seconds. It is fast.

On this half-day drive, we drove quite spiritedly from The Club Saujana to Janda Baik and back, a round trip that saw us cover a distance of just over 200 km. As seen in this video, we started out with a battery charge level of 95%, but went down to 35% at the end of our journey.

The 78 kWh lithium-ion battery does seem capable of delivering over 400 km of range on a full charge, so if you plan your trips right, you can easily cover the west coast. The car supports a maximum AC charge rate of 11 kW (Type 2 connection; cable is supplied with the car). At this rate, it takes 7.5 hours (or 50 to 60 km per hour) to fully charge the battery.

For DC charging, the maximum 150 kW (CCS2 interface) will juice up the battery from 0% to an 80% state-of-charge in 33 minutes. You may refer to the list of DC charging stations for your future commutes.

For those interested, there are five colours to choose from – Crystal White Pearl, Denim Blue Metallic, Black Stone (solid paint), Sage Green Metallic, and Glacier Silver Metallic. You may read our review to see what we think of the electric crossover, or browse CarBase.my to see its spec breakdown in greater detail.