23 October 2021

In August, during the launch of the BMW iX, BMW Malaysia had confirmed that the all-electric iX3 would be introduced here. Well, it looks like that moment has arrived, or will very soon, given the emergence of leaked price list brochures of the Malaysian-specification G08 iX3.

The electric SUV will go on sale here in two trim guises. The first is a standard version called iX3 M Sport Inspiring, with prices starting from RM317,360 (on-the-road without insurance), and the inclusion of a Power Package (essentially a BMW i Wallbox and standard charging cable) brings that to RM322,360. The other version is the iX3 M Sport Impressive, which is priced from RM336,360 (again on-the-road without insurance), with the aforementioned Power Package taking it to RM341,360.

As is the convention with the brand these days, these prices are with a two-year warranty, and adding on the extended warranty (five years, unlimited mileage) and service package brings the price of the iX3 M Sport Inspiring to RM330,800, without the Power Package – opt to take it and it’s RM335,800 in total.

BMW iX3 M Sport Inspiring. Click to enlarge images.

Likewise, going with the extended warranty and service package for the iX3 M Sport Impressive means you’ll have to fork out RM349,800 for it (RM354,800 if the Power Package is added in to the equation).

Both versions will feature the sole powertrain specification available for the car, in this case a rear motor delivering 210 kW (286 PS) and 400 Nm of torque. Performance specs include a 0-100 km/h time of 6.8 seconds and a 180 km/h top speed.

A 74 kWh (73.8, if you’re counting) lithium-ion battery provides a travel range of 453 to 461 km on a WLTP cycle. The iX3 accepts up to 11 kW of triple-phase AC charging (7.4 kW for single-phase), which juices the battery in 7.5 hours, but there’s also support for up to 150 kW of DC fast charging. This gets the battery from 10% to 80% SOC in 32 minutes and adds 100 km of WLTP-rated range in just 10 minutes.

BMW iX3 M Sport Impressive. Click to enlarge images.

Both M Sport versions are dressed with M Sport front/rear bumpers with iX3 specific design cues, and also come with an M Aerodynamics package and M high-gloss Shadowline accents. They do get different sized wheels – the Inspiring is equipped with 19-inch 842 Bicolour aerodynamic wheels, while the Impressive rides on 20-inch 890 M Bicolour aerodynamic units, shod with runflat rubber. Also, the Inspiring is fitted with Adaptive LED headlights, while the Impressive features Laserlight units.

Inside, you’ll find an M leather steering wheel, front sports seats and M headliner in anthracite on both cars. There’s also BMW Live Cockpit Professional, and a 205 watt, 12-speaker Harman Kardon HiFi audio system on the Inspiring. The Impressive ups that to a 464 watt, 16-speaker system, and also adds on BMW Gesture Control, among other bits. Expect an official announcement to be made on the BMW iX3 for Malaysia very soon.