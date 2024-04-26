2024 BMW iX3 Final Edition EV in Malaysia – M Performance accessories, 461 km range; RM299,800

2024 BMW iX3 Final Edition EV in Malaysia – M Performance accessories, 461 km range; RM299,800

BMW Malaysia has announced the BMW iX3 Final Edition, which is priced at RM299,800 on-the-road without insurance. The Final Edition of the electric SAV (BMW’s term for SUVs) builds upon the specification of the iX3 M Sport with M Performance accessories.

Using that model’s ‘Impressive’ trim level as a basis, the M Performance additions are comprised of carbon-fibre mirror covers, carbon-fibre door sills, rear spoiler, and the Adaptive M Performance suspension upgrade, which offers the selection of a standard comfort setting or a Sport mode for sportier handling.

Standard equipment that comes with the iX3 Final Edition also includes a panoramic glass roof, three-zone automatic climate control, driver and front passenger electrically adjustable sports seats, and 20-inch 890 M Bicolour aero alloy wheels.

Assistant systems which are standard-fit on the iX3 Final Edition are the Driving Assistant Professional and Parking Assist Plus, and headlamps are of the BMW Laserlight specification. Inside, the iX3 Final Edition also gets a Harman Kardon surround sound audio system, a head-up display and acoustic glazing for the window glass.

Powertrain for the iX3 Final Edition continues as before, featuring a rear-mounted electric drive motor that outputs 286 PS and 400 Nm of torque, enabling the 0-100 km/h acceleration run to be elapsed in 6.8 seconds. A 80 kWh battery (73.8 kWh usable) gets battery range of up to 461 km on the WLTP testing standard.

The BMW iX3 Final Edition is available in Malaysia six exterior colours – M Carbon Black Metallic, Cashmere Silver, Sophisto Grey, Mineral White, Phytonic Blue and Piemont Red, while interior upholstery can be specified as either Vernasca leather in Mocha with Décor stitching, or Vernasca leather in black with blue contrast stitching.

GALLERY: 2022 BMW iX3 M Sport in Malaysia

Mick Chan

Open roads and closed circuits hold great allure for Mick Chan. Driving heaven to him is exercising a playful chassis on twisty paths; prizes ergonomics and involvement over gadgetry. Spent three years at a motoring newspaper and short stint with a magazine prior to joining this website.

 

Comments

  • Dah Menang Semua on Apr 26, 2024 at 1:57 pm

    To have longer range EV
    choose low-Cd body

  • BYD king of EV on Apr 26, 2024 at 2:01 pm

    This car is ugly. Especially at the back. Shall buy a more premium BYD

  • Thed on Apr 26, 2024 at 2:23 pm

    The blue bits are a bit too much, it makes the car look tame despite having M Performance body kits. The EV landscape in Malaysia is also very competitive right now so this is definitely not the best buy for the price.

  • Hanssen on Apr 26, 2024 at 2:47 pm

    day by day BMW design is TKO’ed by the Chinese brands. to me is ugly if not uglier

  • ROTI CANAI on Apr 26, 2024 at 4:00 pm

    say taknak to overpriced ev

