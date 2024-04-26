2024 BMW iX3 Final Edition EV in Malaysia – M Performance accessories, 461 km range; RM299,800

Posted in BMW, Cars, Local News / By Mick Chan / April 26 2024 1:32 pm

BMW Malaysia has announced the BMW iX3 Final Edition, which is priced at RM299,800 on-the-road without insurance. The Final Edition of the electric SAV (BMW’s term for SUVs) builds upon the specification of the iX3 M Sport with M Performance accessories.

Using that model’s ‘Impressive’ trim level as a basis, the M Performance additions are comprised of carbon-fibre mirror covers, carbon-fibre door sills, rear spoiler, and the Adaptive M Performance suspension upgrade, which offers the selection of a standard comfort setting or a Sport mode for sportier handling.

Standard equipment that comes with the iX3 Final Edition also includes a panoramic glass roof, three-zone automatic climate control, driver and front passenger electrically adjustable sports seats, and 20-inch 890 M Bicolour aero alloy wheels.

Assistant systems which are standard-fit on the iX3 Final Edition are the Driving Assistant Professional and Parking Assist Plus, and headlamps are of the BMW Laserlight specification. Inside, the iX3 Final Edition also gets a Harman Kardon surround sound audio system, a head-up display and acoustic glazing for the window glass.

Powertrain for the iX3 Final Edition continues as before, featuring a rear-mounted electric drive motor that outputs 286 PS and 400 Nm of torque, enabling the 0-100 km/h acceleration run to be elapsed in 6.8 seconds. A 80 kWh battery (73.8 kWh usable) gets battery range of up to 461 km on the WLTP testing standard.

The BMW iX3 Final Edition is available in Malaysia six exterior colours – M Carbon Black Metallic, Cashmere Silver, Sophisto Grey, Mineral White, Phytonic Blue and Piemont Red, while interior upholstery can be specified as either Vernasca leather in Mocha with Décor stitching, or Vernasca leather in black with blue contrast stitching.

