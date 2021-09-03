In BMW, Cars, Local News / By Mick Chan / 3 September 2021 7:12 pm / 2 comments

Having first arrived on Malaysian shores in fully-imported CBU form, the G07 BMW X7 is now offered in this market as a locally assembled version. Now, we have a full live gallery, after its official launch in May. As is now customary of the latest offerings from BMW Malaysia, the X7 starts with a standard two-year warranty, which brings a price tag of RM648,934 on-the-road without insurance.

The full, five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty can be acquired for a premium together with a five-year complimentary servicing package, with which the CKD X7 will be priced at RM673,324 on-the-road without insurance. The ongoing sales and service tax (SST) exemption is factored into these prices, and remains in effect until December 31, 2021.

In CKD guise, the X7 continues to be offered as an xDrive40i powertrain variant in the Design Pure Excellence trim specification, which means it packs the B58-family 3.0 litre turbocharged inline-six petrol engine, here producing 340 PS from 5,500 rpm to 6,500 rpm and 450 Nm of torque from 1,500 rpm to 5,200 rpm. Outputs are transmitted to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Thus equipped, the 0-100 km/h run is elapsed in 6.1 seconds, while top speed is 245 km/h. Fuel consumption for the X7 xDrive40i is rated at 9.5 litres per 100 km.

Exterior trim as equipped in the Design Pure Excellence specification brings chrome items at the front air intakes, window lines, the “hockey stick” graphic within the wheelbase and silver front and rear skid plates. Cladding panels are body-coloured, while the roof rails are in a satin aluminium finish. Standard exterior kit on the X7 also includes Laserlight headlamps and 21-inch Style 753 alloys.

The front seats are power-adjustable and trimmed in Vernasca leather, with memory settings available on the driver’s seat. Sensatec synthetic leather is used for the dashboard, which also gets Fineline Stripe gloss wood trim. Cabin switchgear is in silver, and is joined by jewel-like multifaceted gear lever.

Further interior equipment includes keyless entry, soft-close doors, five-zone climate control, self-dimming mirrors, power-adjustable steering column, powered rear side window blinds, twin 10.2-inch touchscreens for the Rear Entertainment Professional system, Blu-Ray player and a handsfree powered tailgate.

The Live Cockpit Professional pack employs dual 12.3-inch screens for primary instrumentation and infotainment, and includes gesture control, wireless device charging as well as a 16-speaker, 464-watt sound system by Harman Kardon. The Parking Assistant Plus featuring the 360-degree camera with a smartphone-accessible 3D mode is joined by the Reversing Assistant.

Active safety kit on the CKD X7 retains the Driving Assistant suite, which packs autonomous emergency braking, lane keeping assist and blind spot monitoring, but ditches lane centring assist, lane change assist, blind spot collision avoidance and the Crossroads Warning feature. Also included here are adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go, which is part of the Driving Assistant Professional set.

Five exterior colours are available for the locally assembled BMW X7 xDrive40i; these are Sapphire Black and Sophisto Grey (paired with Cognac leather), Phytonic Blue and Manhattan (paired with black leather) and Mineral White (paired with Coffee leather).