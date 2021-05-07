In BMW, Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News / By Jonathan Lee / 7 May 2021 1:58 pm / 4 comments

Three months after BMW Group Malaysia previewed the CKD locally-assembled G07 BMW X7, the car is finally going on sale today. As with the CBU fully-imported version, the flagship seven-seater SUV is being offered in just a single xDrive40i Design Pure Excellence variant, with some changes in specification.

The price has gone down quite a bit from the original estimate of RM708,800, now at RM673,324 on-the-road without insurance or sales and service tax (SST). That’s with the five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty and five years of free servicing; with the standard two-year warranty, the X7 retails at RM648,934.

Compared to the CBU model, which was priced at RM861,847 and RM837,457 respectively, the CKD car provides a huge saving of RM188,523, although the adjustment in equipment has probably played a part in that too. These prices are valid until June 30, after which they will go up to RM674,410 with SST, or RM698,800 with the aforementioned warranty and service package.

Visually, the X7 remains unchanged, the Design Pure Excellence trim continuing to add chrome highlights on the front air intakes, window trim, side “hockey stick” graphic and rear bumper, plus silver front and rear skid plates, body-coloured cladding and satin aluminium roof rails. You also get the BMW Laserlight headlights, aluminium running boards and 21-inch Y-spoke style 753 two-tone alloy wheels.

Inside, the power-adjustable seats (with front heating and driver’s side memory) are upholstered in Vernasca leather, while the dashboard is trimmed in Sensatec faux leather and decorated with brown Fineline Stripe gloss wood. The X7 also comes with a Sky Lounge illuminated panoramic sunroof, galvanised silver switchgear and glass crystal controls, the latter including a multifaceted gearlever.

In terms of tech, the car features the BMW Live Cockpit Professional that adds twin 12.3-inch screens for instrumentation and infotainment, along with gesture control, wireless charging and a 16-speaker, 464-watt Harman Kardon sound system. There’s also the Parking Assistant Plus that includes a 360-degree camera system (with a 3D mode, also accessible through your smartphone) and the Reversing Assistant.

Other standard equipment includes keyless entry, push-button start, soft-closing doors, five-zone automatic climate control, auto lights and wipers, auto-dimming mirrors, a power-adjustable steering column, powered rear side window sun blinds, a Rear Entertainment Professional system with twin 10.2-inch touchscreens, wireless headphones and a Blu-Ray player and a hands-free split powered tailgate.

While the items listed are identical to the CBU model, there are a few changes under the skin. The CKD X7 is now fitted with rear-wheel steering, in addition to the air suspension, adaptive dampers and Executive Drive Pro active roll stabilisation already offered on the outgoing car.

However, the CKD version has also been downgraded in the safety department, losing out on the CBU’s Driving Assistant Professional. The regular Driving Assistant system continues to feature autonomous emergency braking, lane keeping assist and blind spot monitoring, but ditches lane centring assist, lane change assist, blind spot collision avoidance and the Crossroads Warning feature. Adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go, another feature of the Driving Assistant Professional, has been optioned back in.

Click to enlarge

Mechanically, the xDrive40i model retains the B58 3.0 litre turbocharged straight-six, producing 340 PS from 5,500 to 6,500 rpm and 450 Nm of torque from 1,500 to 5,200 rpm. Drive is sent to all four wheels through a ZF eight-speed automatic gearbox, enabling the X7 to get from zero to 100 km/h in 6.1 seconds on its way to a top speed of 245 km/h. Fuel consumption is rated at 9.5 litres per 100 km.

The CKD X7 is available in five exterior colours – Sapphire Black and Sophisto Grey with Cognac leather upholstery, Phytonic Blue and Manhattan with Black leather and Mineral White with Coffee leather.