In BMW, Cars, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 26 February 2021 4:30 pm / 0 comments

BMW Group Malaysia had plenty to reveal today, including the latest G22 4 Series, the facelifted F60 MINI Countryman and new BMW Motorrad models. Joining this list is the locally-assembled (CKD) G07 X7 SUV, which is currently being previewed with a lower price tag and some changes to its list of equipment.

The fully-imported (CBU) version of BMW’s flagship SUV was first launched back in July 2019 in a sole xDrive40i Design Pure Excellence variant, which is currently priced at RM861,847 on-the-road without insurance with the sales tax relief (50% for CBU) factored in. That figure includes an extended warranty and service package, but without it, the X7 goes for RM837,457.

The CKD version announced today will also come in xDrive40i Design Pure Excellence guise, but it carries an estimated price of RM708,800 with the aforementioned aftersales package and the full sales tax relief (100% for CKD). As such, you’re looking at a price reduction of around RM153k from the CBU with the extended warranty and service package, which is a quite substantial amount

For that lesser amount of money, you do get a lot of what the CBU came with, including a B58 3.0 litre turbocharged straight-six petrol engine making 340 PS (335 hp) and 450 Nm of torque. Drive is channelled to all four wheels via a an eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission and xDrive all-wheel drive system, enabling a zero to 100 km/h sprint time of 6.1 seconds and a top speed of 245 km/h.

The Design Pure Excellence package is also standard, with the generous amounts of chrome applied on the exterior, complemented by the same 21-inch Y-spoke style 753 bicolour alloy wheels. For a comfortable ride, the 2.3-tonne SUV retains the two-axle air suspension system with five different height settings over a range of 80 mm.

There’s also the Executive Drive Pro package with active anti-roll stabilisation – a first for an X model – which works with the Dynamic Damper Control that processes data from the navigation system and front camera. Something that the CKD version gets which the CBU doesn’t is Integral Active Steering, or BMW’s rear-wheel steering system.

Continuing on with the similarities, the interior of the CKD X7 features three rows of seats, with benches for the second and third row, all trimmed in Vernasca leather. The cabin also sports Fineline Stripe wood trim, a dashboard covered in Sensatec synthetic leather, a head-up display, ventilated front seats, five-zone climate control, electric blinds for the rear side windows and BMW’s illuminated Sky Lounge panorama glass roof.

Other standard items include adaptive BMW Laserlight headlamps with high beam assistant, LED fog lamps, the BMW Display Key, anti-dazzle wing/rear view mirrors, Comfort Access with handsfree tailgate opening, soft-closing doors, electric rear side window sunblinds, BMW Connected Package Professional, BMW Live Cockpit Professional with a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel, and Parking Assistant Plus with Reversing Assist and an around-view monitor.

No change to the infotainment either, as you’ll still have access to the BMW Navigation system Professional with a 12.3-inch central touchscreen and BMW Operating System 7.0, wireless charging and gesture control. Audio playback is handled by a Harman Kardon surround sound system with 464 watts of output and 16 speakers, while second row passengers have two 10.2-inch touchscreens to tinker with.

As for safety and driver assist systems, the CKD X7 now comes with the Driving Assistant package instead of the more comprehensive Driving Assistant Professional on the CBU version. The suite is still quite fully featured, as it includes front collision warning with brake intervention (AEB), Lane Departure Warning, Lane Change Warning and there’s still Active Cruise Control with stop and go function.

The systems given up are active side collision protection, steering and lane control assistant, Lane Change Assistant, crossing traffic warning front and rear, rear collision prevention and crossroads warning with city braking function.

Meanwhile, the number of exterior colours has been reduced from seven to five, with customers being able to choose from Black Sapphire, Sophisto Grey, Phytonic Blue, Mineral White and a new Manhattan Green – Artic Grey, Terra Brown and Vermont Bronze are no longer available. Depending on your preferred colour, the Vernasca leather upholstery comes in either black, cognac or coffee – the last two paired with black design perforations.

Every X7 xDrive40i Design Pure Excellence comes with a five-year/unlimited-mileage warranty and a free scheduled service programme, along with other services like roadside assistance and accident hotline, the BMW Group Loyalty+ mobile app with privileges card, and BMW Service Online. Finalised pricing and availability will be announced at a later date, so stay tuned.

