In Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, MINI / By Jonathan Lee / 26 February 2021 4:08 pm / 2 comments

Continuing its bevy of launches today, BMW Group Malaysia has introduced the facelifted F60 MINI Countryman. The refreshed crossover continues to be available in CKD locally-assembled Cooper S and Cooper SE All4 plug-in hybrid variants, now with updated looks and added kit.

Pricing for the two cars range from RM244,266 for the Cooper S to RM257,855 for the Cooper SE All4, both figures being on-the-road without insurance or the sales and service tax (SST). These also include the full four-year, unlimited-mileage warranty and free scheduled service, although a two-year warranty is also available for those who want cheaper prices – RM237,066 and RM250,655 respectively

Shown globally last May, the facelift adds new front and rear bumpers in a more rugged design, featuring skid plates, a downturned front air intake and vertical front corner inlets and rear reflectors. The LED headlights have also been redesinged with square reflectors and full perimiter daytime running lights and indicators, while the LED taillights get the Union Jack design first seen on the 2018 MINI Hatch facelift.

Both cars come in All4 trim, adding a silver finish to the front and rear skid plates, side skirts and front corner inlets, plus the Piano Black exterior package. As before, the SE is differentiated by MINI E badging and the charging port on the left front scuttle; it is also fitted with 19-inch MINI Yours British Spoke alloy wheels (the Cooper S gets Turnstile Spoke rollers instead).

Inside, the Countryman gets additional gloss black touches, a new five-inch digital instrument display and a larger 8.8-inch central touchscreen, with the buttons above and below it getting a flat gloss black look. Carbon Black Leather Cross Punch upholstery, MINI Yours Illuminated Shaded Silver trim, Satellite Silver headlining and the MINI Yours Walknappa Leather steering wheel are all standard.

The Connected Navigation Plus package on both cars adds a head-up display, wireless Apple CarPlay connectivity and wireless charging. Both cars are also fitted with keyless entry, toggle-switch engine start, power-adjustable front seats with driver’s side memory, a head-up display, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system and a hands-free powered tailgate.

One big change is safety. The Countryman finally comes as standard with the Driving Assistant package, adding autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian detection, automatic high beam and traffic sign recognition. Also fitted are six airbags, stability control, front and rear parking sensors and a reverse camera.

The mechanicals remain mostly unchanged, with the Cooper S being powered by the B48 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine, producing 192 PS from 5,000 to 6,000 rpm and 280 Nm of torque between 1,350 and 4,600 rpm. Drive is sent to the front wheels through a seven-speed sport dual-clutch transmission with paddle shifters, enabling the car to get from zero to 100 km/h in 7.5 seconds, reach a top speed of 226 km/h and achieve a fuel consumption figure of 6.7 litres per 100 km.

Click to enlarge

The Cooper SE, on the other hand, gets the B38 1.5 litre turbocharged three-cylinder churning out 136 PS at 4,400 rpm and 220 Nm from 1,250 to 4,300 rpm. It is augmented with an 88 PS/165 Nm electric motor to produce a total system output of 224 PS and 385 Nm. The All4 all-wheel drive system is standard-fit, as is a six-speed automatic gearbox.

With a 9.6 kWh lithium-ion battery (capacity up from 7.6 kWh), the Cooper SE now has an all-electric range of 48 km, an increase from the 42 km range previously. Headline figures include a zero-to-100 km/h sprint time of 6.8 seconds, a top speed of 194 km/h and a fuel consumption figure of 2.4 litres per 100 km.

GALLERY: 2021 MINI Cooper S Countryman in Malaysia