28 August 2020

The BMW X7 is billed as “The 7 Series of SUVs,” and it rightfully takes its spot at the top of the German carmaker’s X range. Launched in Malaysia back in July 2019, it is a substantially bigger offering compared to the X5, while being a lot more luxurious as well.

At 5,151 mm long, 2,000 mm wide and 1,805 mm tall, the X7 is 229 mm longer and 60 mm taller than the X5, which is available here as a plug-in hybrid in the form of the xDrive45e. The X7’s 3,105 mm wheelbase is 130 mm longer than the G05 X5’s

In this post, we’re bringing you a full, 160-photo gallery of the flagship BMW X model, which is currently priced at RM861,847 on-the-road without insurance. The price factors in the sales tax relief that is in place until the end of 2020, otherwise it would go for RM888,800.

For the sum, you’re getting the X7 with the xDrive40i powertrain, which consists of 3.0 litre turbocharged inline-six engine that serves up 340 PS (335 hp) and 450 Nm of torque. This is paired with an eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission and xDrive all-wheel drive system, enabling a zero to 100 km/h sprint time of 6.1 seconds and a top speed of 245 km/h.

That’s rather impressive considering X7 tips the scales at over 2.3 tonnes, but all that weight is justified considering the amount of luxuries you’re getting. For starters, the SUV rides on two-axle air suspension that offers five different height settings over a range of 80 mm and can be individually controlled to ensure a balanced ride.

Meanwhile, the standard Executive Drive Pro package with active anti-roll stabilisation – a first for an X model – adds to the comfort, working with the Dynamic Damper Control system, which is able to process data from the navigation system and front camera.

Our local X7 comes in the Design Pure Excellence trim, so you’ll find generous applications of chrome on the exterior that is complemented by 21-inch Y-spoke Style 753 alloy wheels, aluminium running boards and roof rails.

Moving inside, you’ll find three rows of seats, with benches on the second and third row, all trimmed in Vernasca leather. The cabin also gets Fineline Stripe wood trim, a dashboard covered in Sensatec synthetic leather, a head-up display, ventilated front seats, five-zone climate control, electric blinds for the rear side windows and BMW’s illuminated Sky Lounge panorama glass roof.

Other items on the kit list includes adaptive BMW Laserlight headlamps with high beam assistant, LED fog lamps, the BMW Display Key, anti-dazzle wing/rear view mirrors, Comfort Access with handsfree tailgate opening, soft-closing doors, BMW Connected Package Professional, BMW Live Cockpit Professional with a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel, and Parking Assistant Plus with Reversing Assist and an around-view monitor.

For infotainment, there’s the BMW Navigation system Professional with a 12.3-inch central touchscreen, wireless charging and gesture control. This is linked to a Harman Kardon surround sound system with 464 watts and 16 speakers, while the second row is served by two 10.2-inch touchscreens.

Also present is the full Driving Assistant Professional package, which includes active cruise control, lane departure warning, lane change warning, lane keeping assistant with active side collision protection, steering and lane control assistant, lane change assistant, front collision warning with brake intervention, front and rear cross traffic warning, rear collision prevent and crossroads warning with city braking function.

The X7 is available in seven colours, which are Mineral White, Black Sapphire, Artic Grey, Sophisto Grey, Phytonic Blue, Terra Brown and Vermont Bronze. Inside, one can choose from black, coffee and cognac perforated Vernasca leather upholstery.