Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) has launched the new locally-assembled C 200 AMG Line, priced at RM251,587.39 (sales tax relief included). The big news here is that it’s using the regular 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine instead of the 1.5 litre EQ Boost hybrid (introduced on the C 200 facelifts). The C 200 Avantgarde model, on the other hand, has been discontinued.

The 2.0 litre lump produces 204 hp at 5,800 to 6,100 rpm and 300 Nm at 1,600 to 4,000 rpm. That’s 20 hp and 20 Nm more than the 1.5L EQ Boost engine, with peak torque available much earlier compared to the hybrid mill’s 3,000 – 4,000 rpm delta.

The numbers on paper yield a real world performance gain, in that the new C 200 AMG Line does the century sprint in 7.1 seconds, versus the older 1.5L EQ Boost’s 7.7-second time. Top speed is 250 km/h (239 km/h on the hybrid), and the combined fuel consumption is between 6.3 to 5.9 litres per 100 km/h (roughly the same as the hybrid). Drive is sent to the rear wheels through a nine-speed 9G-Tronic automatic gearbox.

In terms of equipment, it gets the typical AMG Line treatment, such as the diamond radiator grille with chrome pins, AMG-specific front apron and rear bumper (the latter gets integrated diffuser fins, too), and 18-inch AMG five-spoke light alloy wheels. Also thrown into the mix is sports suspension, which is a stiffer version of the Agility Control units from the C 200 Avantgarde.

For the cabin, it gets the fully-digital 12.3-inch LCD screen offering three graphical themes, while the centre infotainment display measures 10.25-inches wide. Also on is the Mercedes me connect, allowing customers the convenience of accessing several vehicular functions remotely.

Being an AMG Line variant, the interior is blacked out with anthracite headlining and open-pore oak wood trimmings, partly perforated Nappa leather steering wheel with metallic surface pads (gloss black on the C 200 Avantgarde), galvanised shift paddles, Artico man-made leather upholstery, and AMG sports pedals.

Safety-wise, it’s pretty much the same as the C 200 Avantgarde, with active parking assist, reverse camera, Speedtronic cruise control, blind spot assist (operates from 10 km/h to 200 km/h), seven airbags, active brake assist, and autonomous emergency braking (AEB) as standard. You may browse CarBase.my for full details and specifications.

MBM vice president of sales and marketing, Michael Jopp said: “The C-Class has been one of the best sellers in our vehicle range, with more than 20,000 vehicles sold to date, since its introduction in 2014. The localised C-Class itself has been well-accepted by our customers.”

“As part of our continuous commitment to the local market, the premium mid-sized sedan model, the C 200 is upgraded with a host of enhancement including an even more dynamic engine, sports suspension, state-of-the-art digital infotainment system and Mercedes me connect. This model will further cater to the individual requirements of our esteemed customers,” he added.