In BMW, Cars, Local News / By Matthew H Tong / 10 January 2020 1:14 pm / 3 comments

Yesterday’s launch of the G20 BMW 320i Sport made it to the top of the news pile, and since there’s quite a bit of hype surrounding the new CKD sedan, we’re bringing you guys a full gallery to check it out in detail. The entry-level 3 Series is priced at RM243,800, and it comes with the usual BMW five-year unlimited mileage warranty with free scheduled service, 24-month run-flat tyre warranty, and BMW Roadside Assistance.

The car you see in this set of photo is finished in Mediterranean Blue, which is one of five exterior colours available, the rest being Alpine White, Black Sapphire, Mineral Grey, and Sunset Orange. It gets BMW Individual high-gloss shadow line as standard, complete with adaptive LED headlights with LED DRLs, conjoined kidney grille with chrome surrounds, and a less aggressive lower bumper with T-shaped LED fog lamps and integrated air curtains.

Rolling stock measures 18-inches in size, shod with 225/45 profile Hankook Ventus S1 Evo3 rubbers on all four corners. Do note that the 330i M Sport has wider rear tyres (255/40 R18) to better manage the extra grunt. This being the Sport model, the window surrounds are finished in gloss black, which is the same treatment as that on the 330i M Sport.

Over to the back, the sedan gets full LED tail lights, dual exhaust pipes, and a more subtle bumper with the same T-shaped inserts. Other exterior design bits include keyless entry (with BMW Digital Key), shark fin antenna, and a reverse camera.

Inside, the 320i Sport settles for BMW Live Cockpit Plus instead of the more advanced BMW Live Cockpit Professional, which comprises a traditional set of analogue gauges with an integrated 5.7-inch digital display along the bottom. The centre touchscreen display now measures 8.8-inch diagonally, and looks noticeably smaller than the fancier 10.25-inch unit from the BMW Live Cockpit Professional.

Besides the thicker bezels, the head unit also runs on the older BMW Operating System 6.0. As for the sound system, there are only six speakers here, but at least there’s Qi wireless charging tray, three-zone automatic climate control, and 11-colour ambient lighting system.

Elsewhere, the cabin gets aluminium ‘mesh effect’ trims finished in pearl chrome, black Vernasca leather upholstery, powered driver seat with memory function, a new three-spoke leather-wrapped steering wheel with shift paddles, as well as contactless boot opening.

For engine, it gets the same B48 2.0 litre four-cylinder petrol engine with BMW TwinPower Turbo, albeit tuned down to produce 184 hp at 5,000 to 6,500 rpm and 300 Nm at 1,350 to 4,000 rpm. Drive is sent to the rear wheels through an eight-speed ZF automatic gearbox, sending the sedan from 0-100 km/h in 7.1 seconds. Top speed is 235 km/h, while the combined fuel consumption is 6.3 litres per 100 km.

In the safety department, it only gets six airbags, Isofix child seat mounts on the two outer rear seats, and the usual active safety systems such as Dynamic Stability Control with Dynamic Traction Control, Cornering Brake Control, and Dynamic Brake Control. As for driver assistance systems, there’s only Attentiveness Assistant, passive cruise control with braking function, and parking assistant with reversing assist.

Finally, the 320i Sport comes with BMW ConnectedDrive services with Intelligent Emergency Call, Teleservices, BMW Digital Key, and welcome lights. Once again, the BMW 320i Sport retails at RM243,800, and can be purchased via the Balloon Financing Plan (offered by BMW Group Financial Services Malaysia) from RM2,788 monthly (figure is based on 80% loan on a five-year tenure).

