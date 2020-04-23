In Cars, DS Automobiles, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 23 April 2020 10:34 am / 0 comments

DS Automobiles Malaysia has revised the pricing for the DS 7 Crossback, which now goes for RM259,888 on-the-road without insurance. The fully-imported premium SUV was first launched here back in June 2019 with a price tag of RM199,888, so you’re looking at an increase of RM60,000.

In terms of specifications, the DS 7 is powered by a 1.6 litre Turbo High Pressure (THP) four-cylinder petrol engine that develops 165 PS at 6,000 rpm and 240 Nm of torque from 1,400 rpm. The mill send drive to the front wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission with an electronic gearlever and paddle shifters.

Our local-spec DS 7 comes in Performance Line trim, which adds matte black highlights, Carmin Red badging and 19-inch “Beijing” Black Onyx turbine-style alloy wheels. You still get Active LED Vision headlamps at the front that adjust the light spread – five modes are available – depending on road conditions.

Directional indicators, LED fog lamps and LED daytime running lights are also part of the setup, the last of which is arranged in a vertical dot-and-dashes pattern to look like beaded stitches. As for the rear, the slim LED taillights are inspired by the E-Tense concept, sporting laser-etched, three-dimensional scales.

The stylish exterior is matched by an equally attractive interior, with Basalt Black Alcantara covering most surfaces of the cabin, including the seats and even the dashboard and door panels. Other highlights include “Clous de Paris” guilloche engravings on the centre console toggle switches as well as a BRM R180 analogue clock that tilts up from the dashboard upon startup.

A new addition is a 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system that replaces the previous eight-inch unit, and this handles multimedia, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, MirrorLink connectivity, DS Connect, climate control, navigation and Wi-Fi hotspot functions. The system is paired with a 14-speaker, 515-watt Focal Electra Hi-Fi sound system, while a 12.3-inch display in front of the driver serves as a digital instrument cluster.

Previous eight-inch touchscreen infotainment unit pictured

Other bits of standard kit include keyless entry and start, power-adjustable front seats with driver’s side memory, power-reclining rear seats with a one-touch folding function, cruise control, triple-zone auto climate control, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, a Qi wireless smartphone charger, a reverse camera, acoustic glass windscreen and a handsfree powered tailgate.

Safety-wise, the DS 7 comes as standard with six airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist, stability control and Driver Attention Warning, along with ISOFIX child seat anchors on the rear and front passenger seat. Autonomous emergency braking remains missing from the kit list.

There are now just two colours to choose from – Nera Black and Pearl White – with Absolute Red and Platinum Grey dropped. Included in the list price is a five-year/120,000 km warranty, five years of 24-hour roadside assistance, access to the SkyLounge at Subang Skypark, and the DS Only You service.

