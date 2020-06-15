In Cars, Citroën, DS Automobiles, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 15 June 2020 6:28 pm / 1 comment

Naza Euro Motors has released its updated Citroen price list following the government’s announcement to drop the sales tax (SST) for cars, which sees a 100% sales tax exemption on locally-assembled (CKD) models and 50% on fully-imported (CBU) models, effective until December 31.

The company currently only has two models in its local line-up, the Grand C4 SpaceTourer 1.6 THP and the C3 Aircross 1.2 PureTech.

The change in pricing means that that the Grand C4 SpaceTourer, which was introduced in November 2018, sees its on-the-road price (without insurance) being revised from RM149,888 to RM144,980. That’s a drop of RM4,908, or a 3.27% reduction.

As for the C3 Aircross, its RM115,888 selling price will now be RM110,141 until the end of the year. That’s a RM5,747 or 4.96% drop for the B-segment SUV, which made its official debut in the country in April last year.

Separately, DS Automobiles Malaysia has announced that the price of the DS7 Crossback 1.6 THP – which was actually revised in April during the movement control order period (MCO) – has been changed once more. The price of the SUV has been reduced from RM259,888 to RM249,572, a drop of RM10,315 or 3.97%.