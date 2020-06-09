In Cars, Mercedes-Benz, Videos, Walk-Around Videos / By Matthew H Tong / 9 June 2020 12:15 pm / 1 comment

If you haven’t had the chance to take a closer look at the newly launched C118 Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S, well, allow Hafriz Shah to take you on a virtual tour of the sexy compact four-door coupe. The car is available here in the sole 45 S 4Matic+ trim, which is priced at RM448,888.

Under the bonnet you’ll find the M139 2.0 litre four-cylinder engine that’s turbocharged to produce a whopping 421 PS at 6,750 rpm and 500 Nm of torque from 5,000 to 5,250 rpm. The higher output is achieved via higher boost pressure of 2.1 bar (1.9 bar in base form) and the inclusion of a second radiator.

An eight-speed AMG Speedshift DCT 8G dual-clutch transmission and AMG Performance 4Matic+ all-wheel drive system are standard, while the new rear axle differential gets AMG Torque Control. The CLA 45 S does the 0-100 km/h sprint in four seconds flat, while top speed is limited to 270 km/h. Drift Mode is available as well, and is part of the AMG Dynamic Plus package.

Other notable features include AMG Ride Control suspension, 19-inch black cross-spoke forged wheels, red-painted six-piston monoblock brake calipers, AMG Performance seats (with red seatbelts), AMG Performance steering wheel in Nappa leather and Dinamica microfibre, aluminium AMG Design trim, and AMG illuminated door sills and floor mats. For detailed specs and to compare the CLA 45 S to other performance cars, visit CarBase.my.