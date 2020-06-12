In Cars, Local News, Renault / By Jonathan Lee / 12 June 2020 11:36 pm / 0 comments

Continuing with the flurry of new price lists today, Renault distributor TC Euro Cars has released prices for its models after the government’s reduction/exemption of the sales and service tax (SST). As with the others, this list is valid from June 15 to December 31.

The sole CKD locally-assembled Renault eligible for the 100% exemption is the Captur, now 2.49% cheaper at RM105,289 on-the-road without insurance, a saving of RM2,691. Although the company did not announce prices of the crossover’s other variants in its press release, a perusal of the official website revealed that the higher-end Captur+ gets the same rebate, perhaps because its additional features are considered accessories and are thus not taxed. It is now priced at RM110,608, 2.38% less expensive than before.

One model that is oddly more expensive is the Captur Trophy. This bodykitted model was originally a limited edition that was priced the same as the standard Captur at RM107,980, but the Trophy is now a separate package that costs an extra RM6,020, bringing the total up to RM111,308.

The rest of the lineup is fully imported and thus qualifies for a 50% SST deduction. The Koleos is RM6,687 cheaper for the standard version (now RM173,201, down 3.72%) and RM7,021 cheaper for the Signature (now RM182,867, down 3.72%). A new addition is the Signature Plus, which comes with a bodykit and a dash cam. Its retail price was RM194,888, but the same RM7,021 discount makes it 3.6% cheaper at RM187,867.

Last but not least is the Megane RS 280. This hot hatch gets a significant saving and is now priced at RM270,089 (down 3.5%, or RM9,799) with a six-speed manual gearbox and RM288,218 (down 3.89%, or RM11,670) with a dual-clutch transmission.

On top of all this are the continuing deals for those who purchase their cars from the online Renault E-Store. These include a six-month waiver on instalments and additional trade-in rebates worth up to RM8,400 for the Captur, RM4,000 for the Koleos and RM17,000 for the Megane RS 280. The Captur and Koleos also get a five-year/100,000 km free service package.