10 June 2020

Perodua has announced that it will reduce its model prices by between 3% and 6% via cash rebates starting from today until June 14, 2020. This is well in advance of the government’s plan to implement a 100% sales tax exemption on locally-assembled (CKD) models and 50% on fully-imported (CBU) models from June 15 until December 31, 2020.

After June 14, the national carmaker says the new prices will remain throughout the tax reduction period that was revealed by prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin. “Despite the tax reduction only becoming effective June 15, 2020, Perodua will offer cash rebates between 3% and 6% for the purchase of our vehicles beginning today,” said Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad, president and CEO of Perodua.

“We want everyone to take this opportunity to own a Perodua without worrying about being left out. Please visit any Perodua sales outlet and speak to our authorised sales advisors for the total cash rebate amounts and the full price list that will be effective 15 June,” he added.

We’ve already explained the possible effects of the tax reduction on car prices in a separate post previously, which is akin to the tax holiday enjoyed in 2018 from June 1 to August 31, which saw the removal of the goods and services tax (GST) from all car prices. You can read about it here.

“Perodua is in full support of the government’s move to fully exempt sales tax for the purchase of CKD cars until the end of the year to shore up the domestic economy. The Malaysian public are understandably spending more cautiously due to Covid-19 and the movement control order, although personal vehicles are still very much needed in these trying times,” said Datuk Zainal.

“This move to fully exempt CKD cars from sales tax is a confidence boost for the automotive industry – not just for car buyers but the entire ecosystem of manufacturers, suppliers and dealers. Along with low financing rates at this difficult time, we are cautiously optimistic that this will spur new car sales,” he continued.

Perodua also says it has managed to deliver 52,920 vehicles in the first five months of 2020, giving it a 41% market share against an estimated year-to-date total industry volume of 129,401 units.