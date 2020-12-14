In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Danny Tan / 14 December 2020 10:02 am / 1 comment

Honda Malaysia announced yesterday on its social media pages that its “12.12 Special Rebate” promo, which offers RM2,000 off the new Honda City, has been extended to December 31 due to popular demand. The offer was originally earmarked for the first twelve days of December.

To recap, here’s the deal. Honda is offering a rebate of RM2,000 for the City S and E variants. The V – which is the range-topping 1.5L petrol variant until the City RS i-MMD hybrid joins the family next year – is excluded from the promo as it’s the top-selling variant now.

Booking and registration of the car must happen before December 31. Customers will receive the rebate once they fulfil both booking and registration requirements at dealerships nationwide. Of course, buying the car this year means that one will also enjoy the 2020 sales tax exemption from the government.

The petrol City variants are powered by a 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated i-VTEC engine, which is a new DOHC version with 121 PS/145 Nm. Power goes to the front wheels via a CVT gearbox. Claimed average fuel consumption is 5.4 litres per 100 km, or 18.5 km/l. The E and V variants get steering paddle shifters.

Prices for the City S, E and V are RM74,191, RM81,664 and RM86,561 respectively, on-the-road excluding insurance, before the 12.12 rebate. When the 2020 sales tax exemption expires, next year’s prices for the City will be RM76,800, RM84,800 and RM89,800. The price of the RS hybrid is yet to be announced.

To see which variant gets what, check out our spec-by-spec comparison post and launch report.

GALLERY: 2020 Honda City 1.5L E with Modulo bodykit and options