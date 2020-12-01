In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Danny Tan / 1 December 2020 10:11 pm / 1 comment

Brand new models typically don’t come with discounts, but here’s one. Honda Malaysia has announced a “12.12 Special Sales” promo for the new Honda City, which was launched here in mid-October.

The 12.12 promo is offering a rebate of RM2,000 for the City S and E variants. The V – which is the range-topping 1.5L petrol variant until the City RS i-MMD hybrid joins the family next year – is excluded from the promo as it’s by far the top-selling variant now.

This promo is from today till December 12 – you can book the car in this period and registration of the car can happen until December 31. Customers will receive the rebate once they fulfil both booking and registration requirements at dealerships nationwide. Of course, buying the car this year means that one will also enjoy the 2020 sales tax exemption from the government.

The petrol City variants are powered by a 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated i-VTEC engine, which is a new DOHC version with 121 PS/145 Nm. Power goes to the front wheels via a CVT gearbox. Claimed average fuel consumption is 5.4 litres per 100 km, or 18.5 km/l. The E and V variants get steering paddle shifters.

Prices for the City S, E and V are RM74,191, RM81,664 and RM86,561 respectively, on-the-road excluding insurance, before the 12.12 rebate. When the 2020 sales tax exemption expires, next year’s prices for the City will be RM76,800, RM84,800 and RM89,800. The price of the RS hybrid is yet to be announced.

