The new Honda City, which was launched on October 13, has amassed close to 9,000 bookings. Of this total, Honda Malaysia has delivered over 2,400 units to customers nationwide.
Of the total bookings received, HM reveals that the V variant is the most popular, with 54% of names opting for it. The fifth-generation B-segment sedan is available in four variants – the S, E and V are powered by a 1.5L naturally-aspirated engine, while the City RS i-MMD hybrid will go on sale in January 2021. The RM86,561 V is the highest spec petrol variant.
Platinum White Pearl has been the most popular colour so far, with 28% of customers choosing the sparkly white hue. The central region contributed 44% of total bookings, followed by northern at 22% and southern at 19%.
“The fifth-generation City is very well received in the market and the bookings has increased by an additional 80% within a month of its official launch. This outstanding Honda model continues to capture the hearts of Malaysians be it working adults, young executives or young families. We are very grateful to have received positive feedback from Honda customers and we would like to thank our customers for their continuous support,” said Honda Malaysia MD and CEO Toichi Ishiyama.
The City S, E and V come with a 1.5 litre i-VTEC engine, which is a new DOHC version with 121 PS/145 Nm. Power goes to the front wheels via a CVT gearbox. The claimed average fuel consumption is 5.4 litres per 100 km, or 18.5 km/l.
The RS’ i-MMD system – which replaces the previous generation i-DCD – consists of a 1.5 litre Atkinson-cycle DOHC i-VTEC engine (98 PS/127 Nm) and two motors. The ICE functions mainly as a generator with the help of an integrated electric motor, which also acts as a starter. A larger second motor, which churns out 108 PS and 253 Nm, sends drive to the wheels. However, the engine can provide direct drive during high speeds as it’s more efficient than the motor in that situation. The battery is a 1.3 kWh lithium-ion unit.
In the safety department, Honda Sensing makes its debut on the City, but is reserved for the RS. Driver assist suite aside, the new City comes with VSA, hill start assist, emergency stop signal and four airbags (dual front and side) as standard. The V and RS add on curtain airbags to make it six in total, and Honda’s LaneWatch left-side camera. All except for the S get a reverse camera hooked up to the centre screen.
Prices for the City S, E and V are RM74,191, RM81,664 and RM86,561 respectively, on-the-road excluding insurance, with the 2020 sales tax exemption factored in. The 2021 prices for the City will be RM76,800, RM84,800 and RM89,800 respectively. The price of the RS hybrid is yet to be announced.
For more on the new City, check out our launch report and full spec-by-spec comparison. Also considering the Proton X50? See our servicing costs comparison.
GALLERY: 2020 Honda City RS e:HEV
GALLERY: 2020 Honda City 1.5L V
GALLERY: 2020 Honda City 1.5L E with Modulo bodykit and options
GALLERY: 2020 Honda City RS e:HEV, outdoor
GALLERY: 2020 Honda City official images
Comments
Hidden due to lowcomment rating. Click here to see.
Hidden due to lowcomment rating. Click here to see.
No wonder HM doesn’t improve their cars for Malaysia, people keep purchasing their products irregardless if it is poor or not.
almera?
While pales in comparison with ketam Civic it does look better compared to new Audi Civic.
Booking figure is not bad considering all the restrictions put on them and protections given to foreign brands with national car status.
For the same price, 27,000 rakyat chose to be patriotic and buys local.
Hidden due to lowcomment rating. Click here to see.
Like – Vios, Almera Turbo, X50 AEB
Dislike – City RS AEB
10 years down the road this gem will be a proven work horse, soldiering on with no reliability issues and great RV. The same cant be said to its fancier gadgety rivals.
City from 10 years ago generation suffered chronic CVT gearbox failures that requires expensive replacements and super expensive servicing cost when need to replace all 8 sparkplugs in idsi engine (if each plugs cost Rm100, that is Rm800 from pocket burnt). That’s why we rarely see flowerhorn City anymore, all condemned in scrapyard and 2nd hand car dealers with no buyers.
Habislah Vios.
beauty is in the eye of its beholder but personally speaking the design sucks…..also to add Honda Malaysia services are of poor quality for the past few years…
I think the big chunk of the booking are for the old city which automatically converted to the new one due to of EOL.
So UMW and DRB-HICOM control 85% local market then.
Pity the old car buyers
Not sure if they love these new design, as which inspired by Malaysian Tapir nose
Dashboard also can be out of alignment
Should give us Jazz 2020 Japan dashboard.
No wonder still keep with minimum safety features, no AEB, BSM, RCTL, etc
And even use R15 small wheels like Bezza, Saga, Axia Style
For previous generation, there is no much choice for B-segment, so City was a good buy. But now I would say Vios and Almera are both better. For SUV definitely X50.