In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Danny Tan / 19 November 2020 3:41 pm / 16 comments

The new Honda City, which was launched on October 13, has amassed close to 9,000 bookings. Of this total, Honda Malaysia has delivered over 2,400 units to customers nationwide.

Of the total bookings received, HM reveals that the V variant is the most popular, with 54% of names opting for it. The fifth-generation B-segment sedan is available in four variants – the S, E and V are powered by a 1.5L naturally-aspirated engine, while the City RS i-MMD hybrid will go on sale in January 2021. The RM86,561 V is the highest spec petrol variant.

Platinum White Pearl has been the most popular colour so far, with 28% of customers choosing the sparkly white hue. The central region contributed 44% of total bookings, followed by northern at 22% and southern at 19%.

“The fifth-generation City is very well received in the market and the bookings has increased by an additional 80% within a month of its official launch. This outstanding Honda model continues to capture the hearts of Malaysians be it working adults, young executives or young families. We are very grateful to have received positive feedback from Honda customers and we would like to thank our customers for their continuous support,” said Honda Malaysia MD and CEO Toichi Ishiyama.

The City S, E and V come with a 1.5 litre i-VTEC engine, which is a new DOHC version with 121 PS/145 Nm. Power goes to the front wheels via a CVT gearbox. The claimed average fuel consumption is 5.4 litres per 100 km, or 18.5 km/l.

The RS’ i-MMD system – which replaces the previous generation i-DCD – consists of a 1.5 litre Atkinson-cycle DOHC i-VTEC engine (98 PS/127 Nm) and two motors. The ICE functions mainly as a generator with the help of an integrated electric motor, which also acts as a starter. A larger second motor, which churns out 108 PS and 253 Nm, sends drive to the wheels. However, the engine can provide direct drive during high speeds as it’s more efficient than the motor in that situation. The battery is a 1.3 kWh lithium-ion unit.

In the safety department, Honda Sensing makes its debut on the City, but is reserved for the RS. Driver assist suite aside, the new City comes with VSA, hill start assist, emergency stop signal and four airbags (dual front and side) as standard. The V and RS add on curtain airbags to make it six in total, and Honda’s LaneWatch left-side camera. All except for the S get a reverse camera hooked up to the centre screen.

Prices for the City S, E and V are RM74,191, RM81,664 and RM86,561 respectively, on-the-road excluding insurance, with the 2020 sales tax exemption factored in. The 2021 prices for the City will be RM76,800, RM84,800 and RM89,800 respectively. The price of the RS hybrid is yet to be announced.

For more on the new City, check out our launch report and full spec-by-spec comparison. Also considering the Proton X50? See our servicing costs comparison.

GALLERY: 2020 Honda City RS e:HEV

GALLERY: 2020 Honda City 1.5L V

GALLERY: 2020 Honda City 1.5L E with Modulo bodykit and options

GALLERY: 2020 Honda City RS e:HEV, outdoor

GALLERY: 2020 Honda City official images