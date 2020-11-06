We’ve reported on the servicing costs for several models in the past, and here’s another one. This time, we’re comparing the Proton X50 and Honda City, not because they directly compete against each other, but because they are popular choices among car buyers in the market for a B-segment model, and somewhat overlap in terms of pricing – X50 (RM79,200-RM103,300); City (RM74,191-RM86,561).
So, if you’re looking for a comparison where the X50 is put up against something from the compact SUV segment, head over here instead. However, if you’re curious about the servicing costs of the two most popular SUV and sedan nameplates in the Malaysian B-segment market currently, read on.
Before we proceed, there’s some housekeeping in order. Firstly, all the data you see here is available from the official websites of Proton and Honda Malaysia. Secondly, we’re comparing the X50, which has the same service schedule for both its 1.5 litre turbo three-pot engines, to the City with the new 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated DOHC i-VTEC engine.
Thirdly, we couldn’t include the newly-priced Nissan Almera – another hot B-segment model – into the comparison, because the Almera’s service schedule is not readily available (yet). Lastly, our tables only go up to five years or 100,000 km, but we will mention items that are required beyond that point.
Looking at the overall figures, the City 1.5L is cheaper to maintain when compared to the X50, but only by RM657.24 over five years/100,000 km. This is the same story when compared on a year-to-year basis, as the sedan has significantly lower servicing costs from year one to four, although it does get close in the fifth year.
It should be noted that the X50 uses fully-synthetic engine oil, while the City gets semi-synthetic lubricant by default. Should you request for fully-synthetic oil for your City, the price goes up from RM114.69 per change (includes drain plug gasket) to RM130.80, which brings the grand total over five years/100,000 km to RM3,830.81. This is still cheaper than the X50, but by a smaller delta of RM496.14.
Referring to the individual tables, we can see that the City requires fewer engine oil filter changes, as this happens every 20,000 km compared to the X50 that needs a new one every 10,000 km. The same can be said of the air and cabin filters, which may cost more each time for the City, but is still cheaper across five years/100,000 km.
Meanwhile, the X50 only replaces its DCT oil at the 90,000-km mark, whereas the City’s CVT needs new lube at the 40,000 km intervals. Additionally, the X50 uses just three regular spark plugs, which may need to be changed more frequently – every 40,000 km – but are still cheaper overall compared to the City that requires four new iridium spark plugs at the 100,000-km mark.
Other notable mentions include fuel filter changes, which happen every 20,000 km for the X50, but the City only gets a new one at the 140,000-km mark. Honda also recommends a coolant change for the City after 10 years/200,000 km, while the X50 undergoes this service at the 60,000-km mark. Still on the topic of service items required beyond five years/100,000 km, the X50 needs a new timing (RM195.16) and drive (serpentine) belt (RM112.89) at 110,000 km – the City uses a timing chain instead.
Proton currently offers five times free service labour for the first 30,000 X50 customers, but Honda offers the same benefit as standard to all City customers. As you can see, the free labour is applied on specific servicing appointments with both models, mainly those with more items than others to help keep costs of ownership down.
Of course, servicing costs are just one aspect of vehicle ownership, and there are plenty of other things to consider. Given their differing body styles, the cost of tinting and coating is typically less for sedans, and this also extend to car washes, which is something that follows you throughout ownership.
There’s also the matter of general wear and tear items like tyres, which would be cheaper for the City, as the sedan uses smaller wheels ranging from 15 to 16 inches, while the X50’s alloys are 17 to 18 inches in size, depending on variant. Moreover, the X50 has disc brakes at all four corners, which are costlier to maintain compared to the City’s braking system that consists of two discs at the front, and drum brakes at the rear. How much fuel you use is also highly dependent on how frequent and far you drive.
The tables do show that the City will be the cheaper of the two to maintain, likely with lower wear and tear costs too. Of course, all costs are spread out over the years, so in the end, the difference isn’t that significant. It’s just a good reminder to think of maintenance costs too when buying a new car.
Comments
Not a good comparison. The breakdown and part replacement cost of x50 is killing.
RON95. Honda can
Resale. Honda wins
Reliability. VTEC wins
Walnut blasting. Honda don’t need
So overall. Honda wins
Reliability – Honda fail – 1/10
Safety – Honda fail – 2/10
Resale Value – 5/10 but still fail
Tech – Honda fail 3/10
Design – Honda fail 4/10
Overall – Grade E (15/50)
Smart guys get Honda City.
Racun people get Honda City. While smart guys get either Persona, Almera, Vios
Smart guys also suffers sudden fuel pump malfunction. Suddenly smart guys not so smart anymore.
If today we used rm80k to buy x50 or city.
In 2025, we plan to upgrade our ride & trade in x50 is rm65k but city resale value is 50k only
That really makes me question the earlier X50 vs HR-V servicing comparison as according to their table, the cost price is actually for mineral engine oil. For the same service interval, their new City is mandated to use a higher grade (ie more expensive) semi-synth fluid so what is wrong with using cheaper mineral oil here?
Proton X50 versus Haval H2.
Toyota Vios FL versus Honda City 1.5L
Meh! Rm500 more on a 5 year basis amortised is just Rm 100 per year, breakdown to monthly is just Rm8.30 per month extra. Peanuts when you see how still kosong City comes with compared to X50. Japanese are the ultimate King of Ripoff Value. Syabas!
King of Ripoff Value! Spot on!
Yeah lets blame the Japanese because they’re the ones who decided to slap import duties on foreign cars in malaysia. Oh wait.
3 years ago people are moaning about how unfair car prices are in Malaysia, now the same people are defending proton like they are some kind of lord & savior.
LIKE: X50
DISLIKE: CITY
if dislike… just ignore CITY and buy X50… with high maintenance cost. Haha
High? So Rm500 more for 5 years is considered high for you? You shouldn’t buy a car then. Stick to your motor.
X50 maintenance cost is slightly expensive because they sell TGDI Engine but more reliable so don’t need to pay so much for replacing spare parts again. City maintenance cost is cheap because they sell NA Engine but very expensive for replacing spare parts again and again.
So which is better? X50 or City?
People should have more wiser to choose from less stress when buying City or X50
Expected more cancelled bookings for Honda City and decided to switch to Almera, Vios and X50. Bye2City
First time i head suv maintenance cost can be cheaper than sedan. Some more say suv nore reliable part. Joke of the day.
Really, you test drive any suv or sedan to feel whether it is expensive or not based on maintenance cost? Nope. Out of your point bro
Hmm…I’m still waiting for an upcoming article about “reasons of should not buying honda.” which we are still looking forward. Hope Paultan will do that soon
Mario…. just learn to respect Honda pls
Like how you “respect” Proton? Nice joke Kunta/Newme.
Kemon la bro. Apa salahan drb honda
Am I Mario? Please bro, when you reply, please don’t simply call other names as john/Mario. Wake up and chill bro.
Sorry I’m sleeping for replying to you wrong person. Haha
Yo bro….respect please. My name is not Mario bro. Come on
Nak tipu pun agak-agak lah.
Not everyone can come out with a reliable GDI engine. And now you are talking about TDGI engine, China made some more. Vs NA engine some more. Macam kerabat Addy je.
Kipas jangan tak kipas. Nanti gaji kena potong.
Newme you were awfully quiet at the ‘Denso fuel pump recall’ comment section, are you feeling ok now? Btw, Denso is Japanese and owned by Toyota some more but still suffering from failures. Please get yourself out of the prejudice cave, this ain’t the 90’s anymore.
Tyre replacement cost, brake pad, should be considered too
For proton x50 18inch rim, it’s pretty expensive when it’s actually a B segment only
Normal things to replace, rule of thumb across all car.
Engine Oil,Oil Filter – 10k km
Spark Plug, Air Fillter – 20k km
Coolant – 30k km
ATF, Brake Fluid, Power, Steering Fluid- 40k km
Manual Gear Oil – 50k km
Fuel Filter – 60k km
Timing Belt – 90k km
Honda city is cheaper, BUT…. mesti ada BUT…
Proton X50 takleh kalah. Mesti ada BUT.
If Proton X50 is cheaper, then riuh sekampung, pasang kain rentang, kenduri 3 hari 10 malam.
Honda City is cheaper, yes but service tak boleh buat. Proton X50 is cheaper, yes and service mesti buat
Newme, you sound stressed. The falling sales making your boss ask you to troll harder, is it? Better improve your trolling quality then, otherwise you might be on unemployment soon.
I am waiting for SOMEONE to come in and start accusing Paul Tan of being paid by Honda fanboys for this huge gallery of pics and the multiple write ups about this car.
They should include fuel cost to 100,000 km as well so we can know the ownership cost
CVT Auto Gear under Earth Dreams. Better buy Almera will do
China car but still expensive to maintain
You mean honda is also expensive to maintain too?
Buy other brands better. Honda makes you more headache for sure
Like:CITY
Dislike:X50
Hi,
We can’t take Proton X50 to compare Honda City, the best is compare with Honda HRV.
Thanks
With all rounder spectacular features, the X50’s should be compare against XC40, X1, Q3, Evoque, and just forget the Rest…..
The writer is comparing the wrong thing
The write is sleeping or really do not know his intentions what is he trying to compare with …(Apple to Apple or Apple to Orange)
Irrespective of the segment price ,He should compare SUV OR CUV WITH SUV OR CUV
while comparing sedan ( City) to sedan ( Almera)
Now the question is what is the expected servicing cost between XC50 and HRV?? what about that compare to X1 too???
Reason for this comparison is written in the story above.
And we’ve already done a similar comparison vs the Honda HR-V here: https://paultan.org/2020/10/29/2020-proton-x50-versus-the-x70-and-honda-hr-v-we-compare-servicing-costs-over-five-years-100000-km/
there are many people who cross shop between sedan and suv. x50 is an entry level priced suv, maybe alot of people will be first time suv buyer. this kind of story will show people if suv is more costly to maintain if they are not familiar.
7 seater vs 5 seater? while the sedan win my 2 child need to use bus or train?
not apple to apple comparison
The Honda is cheaper to maintain, because it has far less options compared with the X50. Everything which is not there, doesn’t have to be maintained!