In Cars, Honda, International News / By Gerard Lye / 13 October 2020

The tenth-generation Honda Accord has received its first facelift in the United States for the 2021 model year, with deliveries beginning this month. Aside from a few styling updates, the D-segment sedan also sees some changes to its list of available equipment.

With the facelift, the Accord boasts a restyled front grille that is slightly wider than before, with three chrome slats running across its width. These are said to give the sedan a more sophisticated look and better integrates the radar unit that works with the Honda Sensing system.

Also new are the openings for the fog lamps, which are tucked into the corners of the front bumper, while the headlamps have been subtly reshaped to match the grille. Honda says the headlamps offer a longer throw on low beam as well as further and wider reach on high beam.

On Sport trims, dark chrome is used for the front grille, along with gloss black for the side mirrors, rear boot lid spoiler and shark fin antenna. There are also three new wheel designs, available in either 17- or 19-inch sizes, depending on the chosen trim level.

Moving inside, the Accord’s dashboard layout remains unchanged from before, with only some new equipment being added. All trims now come with an eight-inch Display Audio touchscreen head unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, but only the EX-L and Touring come with wireless integration for those apps.

Other updates include the relocation of the front USB ports to the front of the centre console for easier access, dual USB ports for the second row in Sport and higher trims, plus a rear seat and seatbelt reminder on all Accords.

On the mention of safety systems, the Honda Sensing suite also sees some revisions, with Touring and Hybrid Touring trims gaining a new Low Speed Braking Control system. This helps to warn the driver or apply the brakes to help avoid or mitigate a collision when it detects solid objects at low speeds, such as in parking situations.

Meanwhile, Adaptive Cruise Control now has smoother braking when following another vehicle, while Lane Keeping Assist offers more effective and natural lane centring. Additionally, the steering wheel and dash controls for both systems now used industry-standard icons.

For 2021, a new Sport SE trim joins the line-up, replacing the previous EX. It, along with the Sport, are distinguished from other trims by a rear trunk lid spoiler, trim-specific 19-inch wheel design, LED fog lights and chrome exhaust finishers. In total, ten options are offered: LX, Sport, Sport SE, EX-L, Sport 2.0T, Touring, Hybrid, Hybrid EX, Hybrid EX-L and Hybrid Touring.

Powering the Accord trims from the base LX to the EX-L is a 1.5 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine that makes 192 hp and 260 Nm of torque, and this is paired with a CVT. The Sport 2.0T and Touring gets a 2.0 litre version of the VTEC Turbo unit that serves up 252 hp and 370 Nm, along with a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Lastly, all Hybrid trims feature Honda’s Intelligent Multi-Mode Drive (i-MMD) two-motor hybrid system. This is made up of a 2.0 litre Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder and an electric motor to produce 212 hp and 315 Nm. Blue accents on the exterior and dedicated badges help mark out these trims from its non-hybrid siblings.







