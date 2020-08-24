The 10th-generation Honda Accord may be late to the party, having been launched here in February this year, but that’s probably due to local assembly preparations (the Pegoh facility is only one of four in the world to produce the new Accord). Two variants are on sale – the 1.5 TC and 1.5 TC-P, and they share the same 1.5 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine.
While it uses the same engine as the Civic and CR-V, the Accord gets a higher tune thanks to the larger turbocharger, offering 201 PS at 5,500 rpm and 260 Nm from 1,600 to 5,000 rpm. Drive is sent to the front wheels via an Earth Dreams continuously variable transmission (CVT), and the Accord will accelerate from zero to 100 km/h in 9.1 seconds. Top speed is 190 km/h.
Key details include a 15 mm lower roofline, 10 mm lower centre of gravity, 55 mm longer wheelbase (now a whopping 2,830 mm), full-LED headlamps with LED DRLs, LED tail lights, 18-inch alloy wheels, multi-angle reverse camera, and a bunch of accessory packages to go with your purchase.
For the cabin, there’s an eight-inch Advanced Display Audio head unit with 10 speakers, a subwoofer as well as support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Only the range-topping 1.5 TC-P gets the Honda Sensing suite of safety and driver assist systems, which include Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS), Road Departure Mitigation (RDM), Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS), Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), and Low Speed Follow (LSF).
Comments
Gotta love the high quality cupholders lolololol
Better buy Camry, Passat or Mazda 6 la. Better still wait for Hyundai Sonata
(Like) Camry and Teana
(Dislike) Accord
The pricing is crazy. Wonder why buy this when you can just get the 320 g20 with about the same size (yes they are of diff segment c and d)
Since City can tapau Camry, no need this Accord la.
Giant Ketam Lampu Merah
Accord 201PS most powerful in its class. Bravo
Jees man, you’re on camera, alone, more than 20 feet from the next person- drop the mask will ya?
Same sausage as Civic TCP, only longer and bigger. Better to buy Civic TCP
Sometimes I think car reviewers fail to realise that there are many types of drivers, and many types of owners. Some of the former may not place absolute importance on power delivery, or even on active safety systems. Some of the latter don’t see not having LED lighting as important, just as having a range of interior mood colour lighting is not important, really.
Matt complaints about everything….
Too much ah beng
The crab-esque design lives on……I suspect more sea creatures inspired design from Honda (crab claws, crab eyes, crab legs, crab shell, etc…)
No one is buying Honda with low aftersales service and low quality
Sepit Udang?
186K to 195K with expensive repairing cost without getting rid of quality problems
So this honda staple much powderful than civic crab.
the point is uncle don’t like turbo
Civic sold also less than CR-V. Bcuz uncle prefer 2.0 CR-V
Turbo for uncles are not new things, it has been in decades. Once buy, cannot retire peacefully