The 10th-generation Honda Accord may be late to the party, having been launched here in February this year, but that’s probably due to local assembly preparations (the Pegoh facility is only one of four in the world to produce the new Accord). Two variants are on sale – the 1.5 TC and 1.5 TC-P, and they share the same 1.5 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine.

While it uses the same engine as the Civic and CR-V, the Accord gets a higher tune thanks to the larger turbocharger, offering 201 PS at 5,500 rpm and 260 Nm from 1,600 to 5,000 rpm. Drive is sent to the front wheels via an Earth Dreams continuously variable transmission (CVT), and the Accord will accelerate from zero to 100 km/h in 9.1 seconds. Top speed is 190 km/h.

Key details include a 15 mm lower roofline, 10 mm lower centre of gravity, 55 mm longer wheelbase (now a whopping 2,830 mm), full-LED headlamps with LED DRLs, LED tail lights, 18-inch alloy wheels, multi-angle reverse camera, and a bunch of accessory packages to go with your purchase.

For the cabin, there’s an eight-inch Advanced Display Audio head unit with 10 speakers, a subwoofer as well as support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Only the range-topping 1.5 TC-P gets the Honda Sensing suite of safety and driver assist systems, which include Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS), Road Departure Mitigation (RDM), Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS), Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), and Low Speed Follow (LSF).