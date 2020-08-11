In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Matthew H Tong / 11 August 2020 2:04 pm / 0 comments

Whether you believe it or not, the 10th-generation Honda Civic FC is almost five-years old now, but its one of those cars that hides its age well. The fastback-esque C-segment sedan continues to be a strong seller thanks to the introduction of the facelift model earlier in February, featuring subtle styling tweaks (if it ain’t broke) and a host of other upgrades.

Just to recap, there are three variants of the locally-assembled Civic on sale, namely the base 1.8 S, mid-spec 1.5 TC and range-topping 1.5 TC-P. At the time, the prices ranged from RM113,600 to RM139,600, but with SST exemption those figures have dropped to RM109k to RM135k.

In terms of styling, the top Civic gets a new front bumper with gloss black grille (chrome on cheaper variants), new rear spoiler and bumper garnish, 18-inch alloys wrapped with 235/40 Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tyres, and the full suite of Honda Sensing driver assistance systems. This includes Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Lane Keep Assist System (LKAS), and more.

No mechanical changes have been done here, so the existing L15B7 1.5 litre VTEC Turbo four-cylinder engine continues its propulsion duties, offering 173 PS and 220 Nm. An Earth Dreams continuously variable transmission (CVT) is standard, and it drives the front wheels.

Finally, there are five colours to choose from – Lunar Silver Metallic, White Orchid Pearl, Modern Steel Metallic, Crystal Black Pearl and a new shade, Passion Red Pearl. There is also a number of optional accessories packages available, as well as a Protection package (RM3,007), which consists of ultra glass body/window coating.

Interested? You may refer to our detailed spec-by-spec comparison for the full breakdown here, or alternatively give our written review a read. Otherwise, there’s also a quick walk-around video of the refreshed car, below. So, what do you think of the Civic?