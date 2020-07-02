In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Matthew H Tong / 2 July 2020 4:54 pm / 0 comments

The 2020 Honda Civic facelift, launched back in February this year, remains at the top of the C-segment charts. According to Honda Malaysia, more than 2,900 units of the Civic have been delivered to customers nationwide, representing an estimated market share of 70%.

It’s currently the third best-selling Honda model in Malaysia, with the central region contributing to 44% of the total sales, followed by 17% from the southern region and 15% from the northern region. The White Orchid Pearl is the most popular colour, with 42% of customers opting for the paint.

As of June 2020, the company has recorded over 6,500 bookings for the new Civic, and states that the current waiting period is approximately one month. Sales have also picked up thanks to the sales tax relief, which saw prices for the locally-assembled Civic drop by up to RM5,000.

Honda Malaysia managing director and CEO, Toichi Ishiyama said: “With Malaysia moving into Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) period, most businesses are resuming operations in accordance to guidelines and standard operating procedure set by the government. All industries, including the automotive industry, are eager to recover from the pandemic and help the nation towards economic recovery.”

