In Cars, Honda, International News / By Gerard Lye / 27 November 2020

The Honda City Hatchback recently made its launch debut in Thailand, where it is available in three variants (S+, SV and RS) priced from 599,000 baht to 749,000 baht (RM80,536 to RM100,703). As with other models sold in the country, Honda Thailand has prepared a range of Modulo accessories for customers who want to dress up their purchase further.

The example you see here is a dressed-up version of the mid-range SV, which sports front and rear bumper extenders, side skirts and Modulo 15-inch wheels – these can also be paired with blue or red decorative stickers.

Other items fitted include a rear spoiler garnish, door handle protectors, door visors and decorative gills for the front fender. For the boot, there’s an add-on panel to protect the loading area from damage while inserting cargo, along with a boot tray.

The City Hatchback line-up is powered by the same engine used by its sedan sibling, with a 1.0 litre (998 cc) VTEC Turbo three-cylinder delivering 122 PS at 5,500 rpm and 173 Nm of torque from 2,000 to 4,500 rpm. The mill, which works with E20 gasahol, is paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT) that drives the front wheels.

In its range-topping RS form, the City Hatchback is equipped with black body parts, a rear diffuser element, 16-inch wheels, combination suede/fabric/leather seats, paddle shifters, cruise control, Honda Connect telematics, single-zone automatic air-conditioning, a rear arm rest, eight speakers, six airbags, Vehicle Stability Assist, Hill Start Assist, ABS, EBD and Isofix child seat anchors.

So, what do you think of the City Hatchback with Modulo goodies on it? With rumours suggesting that the fourth-gen Jazz won’t be coming to Malaysia, the shortened City could be the model that we’ll get instead. If true, the local City range will have two body styles, matching others in the B-segment like the Toyota Vios and Yaris, as well as the Mazda 2.