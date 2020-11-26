In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 26 November 2020 12:50 pm / 11 comments

The Honda Connect telematics system will be introduced here soon, with Honda Malaysia highlighting some of the features that will be made available on its official website. The company is promoting Honda Connect as a suite of technologies that covers safety, security and convenience, with videos on each being released back in September and October.

Based on the promotional material, it appears the fifth-generation City will be the first to benefit from Honda Connect, although we’ve yet to see it on cars that have been delivered. Currently, only the petrol variants of the B-segment sedan are available for purchase, with the range-topping RS e:HEV hybrid option only set to go on sale in January next year.

It’s possible that the more advanced hybrid variant will be the first adopter of Honda Connect, although we’ll have to wait for official word from Honda Malaysia for confirmation. Honda Connect has been available in Thailand since 2018, where it is offered on a variety of vehicles, including the latest City in both petrol and hybrid variants, powered by a Telematics Control Unit (TCU).

Running through the features, the safety aspect of Honda Connect includes automatic collision detection, which can automatically call for help in the event of an emergency like a crash, while security alarm detection notifies owners when the car’s alarm is triggered for whatever reason. There’s also a speed alert function that warns you if you’re exceeding a certain speed via a dedicated app.

In the security department, the “find my car” function is pretty self-explanatory and is joined by a function that has emergency contacts at the ready if needed. Another feature is geo-fencing alert, which informs you if the vehicle leaves the range of safe zones you’ve set.

For convenience, Honda Connect comes with remote vehicle control, allowing you to start the engine, enable pre-conditioning, as well as control the door locks and lights, all from your smartphone. Owners will also be check on various vehicle parameters, including the fuel level, battery status (likely on the hybrid variant), lock status and airbag status. Automatic service reminders also ensure you are kept up to date on vehicle maintenance.

Telematics systems are already available in Malaysia, with examples like Mercedes me connect and BMW ConnectedDrive. Away from the premium segment, UMW Toyota Motor offers the Vehicle Telematics System (VTS) for the Corolla (requires a subscription), and the system is also found in the Vios.