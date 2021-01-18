Honda recently teased the imminent debut of the third-generation HR-V (also known as the Vezel in Japan), which will be revealed next month on February 18. We’ve seen plenty of spyshots of the upcoming B-segment crossover in the past, but that won’t be the version offered in the United States.
According to reports by Motortrend and Motor1, the United States will still get a third-gen HR-V, although it won’t be the same as those in other regions. “The development of a successor to the Honda HR-V for the US market is underway,” American Honda Motor said in a statement.
“This new HR-V will be designed to meet the distinct needs of US customers, and will differ from the Honda Vezel/HR-V that will be introduced in other regions. Honda will have more information to share regarding the next-generation Honda HR-V designed for the US market closer to launch,” it continued.
In the US, Honda has discounted the third-gen Jazz (known as the Fit there), with reports also suggesting that the fourth-gen will be given a miss. Assuming the new HR-V uses the latest Jazz’s platform, it makes sense for a US-specific HR-V to be made, especially given the popularity of small SUVs and crossovers over there.
As it stands, the current HR-V will continue to go on sale in the US through the 2021 model year, with the new version likely to debut as a 2022 model, so expect prototypes to begin appearing closer to then. This isn’t the first time that the US has received a US-specific model, as the current Odyssey differs from the one sold in Japan (and other international markets).
Comments
Nice.
Honda went from region specific models, to global cars, now back to regionally customised models. Honda doesn’t know what they want.