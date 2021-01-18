In Cars, Honda, International News / By Gerard Lye / 18 January 2021 2:40 pm / 2 comments

Honda recently teased the imminent debut of the third-generation HR-V (also known as the Vezel in Japan), which will be revealed next month on February 18. We’ve seen plenty of spyshots of the upcoming B-segment crossover in the past, but that won’t be the version offered in the United States.

According to reports by Motortrend and Motor1, the United States will still get a third-gen HR-V, although it won’t be the same as those in other regions. “The development of a successor to the Honda HR-V for the US market is underway,” American Honda Motor said in a statement.

“This new HR-V will be designed to meet the distinct needs of US customers, and will differ from the Honda Vezel/HR-V that will be introduced in other regions. Honda will have more information to share regarding the next-generation Honda HR-V designed for the US market closer to launch,” it continued.

In the US, Honda has discounted the third-gen Jazz (known as the Fit there), with reports also suggesting that the fourth-gen will be given a miss. Assuming the new HR-V uses the latest Jazz’s platform, it makes sense for a US-specific HR-V to be made, especially given the popularity of small SUVs and crossovers over there.

As it stands, the current HR-V will continue to go on sale in the US through the 2021 model year, with the new version likely to debut as a 2022 model, so expect prototypes to begin appearing closer to then. This isn’t the first time that the US has received a US-specific model, as the current Odyssey differs from the one sold in Japan (and other international markets).