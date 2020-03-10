In Cars, Honda, International News / By Gerard Lye / 10 March 2020 10:02 am / 4 comments

At the 2020 New York International Auto Show (NYIAS), Honda will present the 2021 Odyssey, which gets a number of visual and equipment updates as part of its first facelift. The fifth-generation MPV first made its debut in 2018 and was designed specifically for the North American market, making it different from the international version that we get here and in other countries like Japan.

Exterior revisions for the 2021 model year MPV include a new front grille, which now features black slats instead of thick chrome bars. This is flanked by reshaped LED headlamps that now come as standard on all grades, and are said to be more powerful and efficient.

Further down, the lower apron gets a reshaped intake and the faux corner intakes of the pre-facelift model have been redesigned to only accommodate the aligned fog lamps. At the rear, there’s now a gloss black trim under the rear window, accented by a chrome strip, to echo the new grille treatment. Rounding up the list of changes is a new set of 19-inch alloy wheels and auto-dimming side mirrors for the range-topping Elite trim.

As for the interior, the MPV gains updated climate controls and second-row seatbacks that fold flat for easier seat removal. From the EX trim upwards, there are new tri-colour floor mats and illuminated USB ports, while EX-L and higher grades receive restyled seats with contrast stitching, power lumbar support for the front passenger seat, and second row seatback pockets.

The Touring and Elite trims add new piano black trim on the dash, doors and front door handles, while the Elite comes fitted with exclusive dash trim and perforated leather for the first and second row seats, with contrast stitching and piping on all three rows.

All trim levels will also come standard with the Honda Sensing suite of safety and driver assistance technologies, which has been enhanced with Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow, as well as Pedestrian Emergency Braking. Also new is the Rear-Seat Reminder system that prompts drivers to check their rear seating area before exiting the vehicle. This works with the CabinWatch camera on Touring and Elite trims, marking the first integration of a rear seat camera with a rear seat reminder system in the industry.

Under the bonnet, the Odyssey continues to be powered by a direct-injected 3.5 litre i-VTEC V6 engine that provides 280 hp, and is paired with a Honda-developed 10-speed automatic transmission (the nine-speed option has been dropped). The mill also comes with Variable Cylinder Management (VCM), which allows for seamless transitions between three- and six-cylinder operation.

More details will be provided during the NYIAS in April, with full pricing set to be announced when the refreshed Odyssey goes on sale later this year. The North American Odyssey, including its 3.5 litre V6, is made exclusively at Honda’s plant in Lincoln Alabama, while the 10-speed automatic transmission is manufactured at the company’s Tallapoosa, Georgia facility.

