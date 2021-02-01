In Cars, Honda, International News / By Jonathan Lee / 1 February 2021 7:18 pm / 0 comments

Japanese-market Honda Fit shown

Despite the existence of the new ASEAN-specific Honda City Hatchback, the more expensive and sophisticated Jazz remains popular in Singapore. So much so that the island nation has bucked the regional trend by getting the latest fourth-generation model, which was launched there last week.

As with a lot of Japanese models down south, the Jazz comes fully imported from Japan, with prices starting from S$98,999 (RM300,700) for the 1.5 Base. The mid-range 1.5 Home retails at S$101,999 (RM309,800), while the hybrid-powered 1.5 e:HEV Luxe tops out at S$103,999 (RM315,900). Prices include a S$3,000 (RM9,000) early bird rebate and a complimentary upgrade to a guaranteed Certificate of Entitlement (COE).

On the Base and Home models, the Jazz gets the same 1.5 litre DOHC i-VTEC four-cylinder engine as the City sold here, producing 121 PS at 6,600 rpm and 145 Nm of torque at 4,300 rpm. It’s mated to an unchanged Earth Dreams CVT and achieves a combined fuel consumption figure of 5.7 litres per 100 km.

Japanese-market Honda Fit shown

The e:HEV, on the other hand, features Honda’s dual-motor Intelligent Multi-Mode Drive (i-MMD), utilising a 108 PS/253 Nm electric motor to drive the wheels. A 98 PS/127 Nm 1.5 litre Atkinson-cycle mill juices the motor and can also provide motive power at higher speeds using a single-speed transmission and a lock-up clutch. Total system output is 126 PS, while fuel consumption is rated at 3.8 litres per 100 km.

The variant names correspond to the same trim levels on the Japanese-market Fit. The Base and Home models look identical on the outside, fitted with LED projector headlights, daytime running lights, fog lights and taillights, as well as 16-inch turbine-style two-tone alloy wheels. The Luxe adds satin chrome door mirror caps and a different wheel design in the same diameter.

Inside, the Jazz comes with leather upholstery across the range, with the Home and Luxe adding a matching leather steering wheel wrap. A nine-inch infotainment touchscreen is fitted as standard, replete with a reverse camera and wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto connectivity. The Jazz’s signature Ultra Seats are also present and accounted for, of course.

Japanese-market Honda Fit shown

All models receive keyless entry with walk-away auto lock, push-button start, a tilt- and telescopic-adjustable multi-function steering wheel and four speakers. The Home adds illuminated vanity mirrors and automatic climate control, while the Luxe is the only one with eight speakers and auto headlights.

The Luxe is also the only model to offer the Honda Sensing suite of driver assistance systems. These include autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop and go (the latter function is not offered on the City e:HEV RS that will be sold here), lane centring assist and lane keeping assist. Six airbags and stability control come as standard fitment on the Jazz in Singapore.

