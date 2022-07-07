In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 7 July 2022 6:18 pm / 0 comments

The 2022 Honda HR-V was previewed to the public via a series of special, behind-the-curtain sessions last month, and given the crowds seen on the first day, we figured it would perform very well at the get-go, more so with many rushing to book a vehicle before the sales tax exemption ended on June 30.

The response to the third-gen RV, as it turns out, has been quite phenomenal. While the actual number of bookings for the model hasn’t been revealed, we now know exactly how long the waiting period could stretch for one, and it looks as if buyers coming in late in the booking game will have to be patient.

In a Honda Malaysia (HMSB) internal memo dated yesterday, which was sighted by this publication, the company said that the waiting period for the new HR-V now stands at more than 12 months, and informed dealers to clearly explain this information to prospects and customers. It asked dealers to “avoid any over promise and ensure customers receive constant updates on their new vehicle delivery timing.”

Pretty heady stuff, that wait time. Undoubtedly, quite a number of buyers will be happy to wait it out for a 2023 build, but the race will surely be on to see how many units booked will make the March 31, 2023 registration extension cut-off, which is nine months away.

To recap, four variant grades of the new HR-V will go on sale in Malaysia. These are a naturally-aspirated Grade S, two turbocharged versions (Grade E and V) and one hybrid (RS e:HEV). Although HMSB has not indicated any pricing information for the car, sales advisors at all four locations we visited for the preview last month did give us an estimated ballpark of between RM120,000 and RM140,000.

All four variants will be powered by a variation of Honda’s 1.5 litre L engine, but in completely different configurations; Malaysia could very well be the only market in the world to get all three. The base S gets the L15ZE found in the petrol City models, a naturally-aspirated DOHC i-VTEC four-cylinder making 121 PS at 6,600 rpm and 145 Nm of torque at 4,300 rpm. That’s 21 PS and 27 Nm less than the outgoing HR-V, which was equipped with a larger 1.8 litre mill.

The E and V receive the vastly more powerful VTEC Turbo engine, the L15C3. The exact specs of this engine isn’t known, but documents sighted by this publication reveal similar outputs to Indonesia’s HR-V Turbo, which produces 177 PS at 6,000 rpm and 240 Nm between 1,700 and 4,500 rpm. The power figure is 5 PS down on the Civic.

As for the range-topping HR-V RS, it gets the e:HEV hybrid powertrain as seen on the City RS sedan and hatchback. The electric motor that does the bulk of the propulsion is slightly more powerful than in the City applications, churning out 22 PS more a 131 PS (torque stays the same at 253 Nm).

The naturally-aspirated Atkinson-cycle petrol engine, which functions as a generator and can also drive the car directly at higher speeds, makes 7 PS more here at 105 PS from 6,000 to 6,400 rpm and 127 Nm from 4,500 to 5,000 rpm.

For a more detailed look at what’s on the Malaysian-spec HR-V variants, read our spec-by-spec post. Also, read our review of the HR-V RS e:HEV in Thailand and compare specs and figures at browse full specifications and equipment on CarBase.my.

GALLERY: 2022 Honda HR-V RS e:HEV, Thailand spec