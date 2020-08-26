In Cars, International News, Mazda / By Gerard Lye / 26 August 2020 11:22 am / 0 comments

The Mazda CX-5 is the next model in the United States to be updated for the 2021 model year, after the CX-9 just a few days ago. Set to arrive in dealerships next month, the SUV retails from USD25,270 (RM105,310) up to USD37,405 (RM155,882), with seven trim levels to choose from.

From the seven options, the Carbon Edition and Carbon Edition Turbo are new additions and feature exclusive styling elements like a Polymetal Grey exterior finish, gloss black door mirrors and 19-inch black metallic aluminium alloy wheels. Both also get red leather seats and black honeycomb interior trim on the dashboard and door panels, along with red stitching on the steering wheel and shift knob.

On the Carbon Edition, power comes from a SkyActiv-G 2.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine that makes 187 hp and 252 Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the Turbo version adds on a turbocharger for 250 hp and 434 Nm with premium 93 octane fuel, or 227 hp and 420 Nm with regular 87 octane fuel.

The non-turbo engine is also used for the base Sport, Touring and Grand Touring, while the Grand Touring Reserve and Signature come with the turbo mill instead. A six-speed automatic transmission, G-Vectoring Control Plus (GVC Plus) and front-wheel drive are standard from the Sport to the Grand Touring, with the option of all-wheel drive, but only the upper two trims come exclusively with AWD.

In terms of equipment changes, all CX-5 trims come with a new 10.25-inch infotainment display that has support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and other connected services. Also standard is the i-Activsense suite, which includes Mazda Radar Cruise Control with stop and go function, Advanced Smart City Brake Support with pedestrian detection, Smart Brake Support, Lane Departure Warning with Lane-Keep Assist and Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert.

The Touring trim now gets more goodies for rear passengers, including air vents and a centre armrest with two USB charging ports. It also gains the Mazda Advanced Keyless Entry system, rear privacy glass, a six-speaker sound system and auto-levelling function for the LED headlamps. An optional Touring Preferred SV package adds on a 10-speaker Bose sound system, leather seats, a powered liftgate, a powered sunroof, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror and powered front seats.

On the Grand Touring, enhancements include items found on the Touring with the optional package, along with a seven-inch digital instrument cluster. Meanwhile, the Grand Touring Reserve gains a windshield-projected head-up display, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats and steering wheel, automatic folding door mirrors and a windshield wiper de-icer.

Lastly, the range-topping Signature’s i-Activsense suite gains Smart City Brake Support Reverse and Driver Attention Alert, which join the around-view monitor with front and rear parking sensors. The kit list also includes Caturra Brown Nappa leather seats, genuine layered wood trimming, frameless, ambient LED interior lighting, 19-inch dark silver aluminum alloy wheels, a black headliner and Signature trim badge.