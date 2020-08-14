In Cars, International News, Mazda / By Mick Chan / 14 August 2020 11:35 am / 0 comments

Mazda has unveiled Carbon Edition variants for the Mazda 6, CX-5 and CX-9 in the United States market, where the trio will be distinguished from the regular line-up by the pairing of Polymetal Grey exterior paint with variant-specific trim details as well as different interior upholstery.

On the outside, the Carbon Edition gets black-painted aluminium-alloy wheels and gloss-black exterior mirrors among others, while the interior receives red leather seats with black honeycomb trim with red stitching. Despite the name, there is no mention of any carbon-fibre or lookalike components fitted to the trio here.

The Polymetal Grey exterior colour is from the Mazda 3, and the CX-5 has also received the colour for Europe in June, though now the colour – along with the rest of the visual kit – has been extended to the larger CX-9 and the Mazda 6. Pricing and exact specification for the Carbon Edition models will be disclosed at a later 2021 model year announcement, says Mazda.

The Carbon Edition trio will receive equipment such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bose premium sound systems and heat front seats, said the company, while features from the Mazda i-Activsense safety suite for these models will include blind spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, radar-guided cruise control with stop-and-go function and Smart Brake Support, Mazda added.

The premium equipment levels indicated here suggest that the trio could arrive with a higher-spec powertrain from Mazda’s stable, one that is likely to be the SkyActiv-G 2.5 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 228 hp at 5,000 rpm and 420 Nm of torque at 2,000 rpm. This is available in all three of the models here for the United States market, which makes this engine a likely candidate.

