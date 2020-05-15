In Cars, Local News, Mazda / By Gerard Lye / 15 May 2020 1:23 pm / 0 comments

The Mazda 6 was given an update in September last year, which saw the D-segment model receive a number of new features. Available in four fully-imported (CBU) variants – 2.0L Sedan, 2.5L Sedan, 2.5L Touring and 2.2 Diesel Sedan – the revisions only involve the list of standard equipment, as the Mazda 6 has already gotten its facelift back in 2018.

In this gallery post, we bring you the base 2.0L Sedan variant, which is the most affordable of the bunch at RM173,659 on-the-road without insurance. As for the rest of the line-up, the 2.5L Sedan goes for RM211,418, the 2.5L Touring for RM215,148, while the 2.2L Diesel Sedan is priced at RM219,851.

Under the bonnet, the base option packs a SkyActiv-G 2.0 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine, with drive going to the front wheels via a SkyActiv-Drive six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The engine outputs 162 hp at 6,000 rpm and 213 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm, with a rated fuel consumption of 6.5 l/100 km.

New here is Mazda’s G-Vectoring Control Plus (GVC Plus), which is an enhanced version of the original G-Vectoring Control (GVC) system that provides smoother vehicle motion by not only varying engine torque in response to steering inputs, but also with torque vectoring by braking.

This is standard on all variants of the Mazda 6, as is Mazda’s i-Stop idling technology and a Sport mode (except the 2.2 Diesel Sedan). However, the carmaker’s i-Eloop regenerative braking system is only available with the 2.5L models.

Equipment-wise, the 2.0L Sedan comes with LED headlamps and taillights, 17-inch alloy wheels with 225/55 profile tyres, keyless entry and engine start, automatic wipers, a reverse camera, as well as eight parking sensors (four front and four rear).

Inside, you get a 4.6-inch TFT LCD instrument cluster display, an Active Driving Display (head-up display), leather upholstery, dual-zone climate control, a 10-way powered driver’s seat with memory function, and a six-way powered front passenger seat.

For infotainment, there’s an eight-inch Mazda Connect system, which now comes with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support across the range. On the 2.0L Sedan, the system is paired with a regular six-speaker setup, whereas the others come with an 11-speaker Bose sound system.

On the safety front, the 2.0L Sedan is equipped with six airbags (front, side and curtain), ABS, EBD, EBA, Dynamic Stability Control, traction control, Hill Launch Assist, Isofix child seat anchors and a seatbelt warning system for the front seats. No i-Activsense active systems here, as that is reserved for higher-end variants.

Colour options for the Mazda 6 include Soul Red Crystal, Machine Grey, Snowflake White Pearl, Deep Crystal Blue, Sonic Silver, Titanium Flash and Jet Black. Each purchase comes with a five-year/100,000 km factory warranty and free maintenance package.