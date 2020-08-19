In Cars, International News, Mazda / By Gerard Lye / 19 August 2020 11:38 am / 1 comment

The Mazda CX-9 has been updated for the 2021 model year in the United States, with upgrades to the three-row SUV’s technology and styling. Set go arrive at dealerships later this month, pricing for the CX-9 starts at USD33,960, with five trim levels being offered to customers.

All CX-9s sold there are equipped with a SkyActiv-G 2.5 litre turbo four-cylinder that delivers 250 hp and 434 Nm of torque on 93 octane petrol or 227 hp and 420 Nm with 87 octane fuel. A SkyActiv-Drive six-speed automatic transmission and G-Vectoring Control Plus (GVC Plus) are standard as well, with front- and all-wheel drive being offered for all variants – Sport, Touring, Carbon Edition and Grand Touring – save for the range-topping Signature that only comes with the latter.

New for 2021 is a standard 10.25-inch centre display for the Mazda Connect infotainment system – previously seven- and nine-inch units – which also comes with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, remote telematics via the MyMazda app, in-car Wi-Fi hotspot and other connected services.

The i-Activsense suite of systems are also standard, including Mazda Radar Cruise Control with stop and go function, Advanced Smart City Brake Support with pedestrian detection, Smart Brake Support with collision warning as well as Lane Departure Warning with lane-keep assist, blind spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert. Other standard features include heated front seats, three-zone climate control, six-way powered driver’s seat, a rear-view camera, and keyless entry and start.

Starting with the Sport, there are automatic LED headlights with auto-leveling and High Beam Control, LED taillights and daytime running lights, heated and powered door mirrors, 18-inch grey metallic finish aluminum alloy wheels, rain-sensing windshield wipers and rear privacy glass. The Touring adds on leather-trimmed first- and second-row seats, a six-way powered passenger seat, a powered liftgate and a more advanced keyless entry system.

With the optional Touring Premium Package, the spec sheet is revised to include a 12-speaker Bose sound system, a wireless phone charger, a powered sunroof, additional parking sensors, LED fog lights, second-row sunshades, plus an option between bench seating or captain’s chairs for the second row.

The Carbon Edition is a new trim for 2021, building upon the Touring with the optional package. However, it stands out with a Polymetal Grey exterior finish as well as side mirrors, 20-inch wheels and a new design for the front grille, all of which are in black. Adding to this are red leather seats, standard second-row captain’s chairs, black metallic interior trim, paddle shifters, Smart City Brake Support Reverse and Driver Attention Alert.

Other items that come with the Carbon Edition include a hands-free function for the liftgate, ventilated front seats, heated second-row seats, a heated steering wheel, a seven-inch TFT digital instrument cluster, Satin Chrome roof rails, Adaptive Front-lighting System, eight-way power driver’s seat with memory function, chrome rocker panel accents and interior LED accents.

As for the Grand Touring, it moves up from the Touring with the optional package by including a 360-degree view monitor, an Active Driving Display, all of the interior and safety upgrades that come with the Carbon Edition, along with 20-inch silver metallic wheels. Lastly, the Signature gets a new titanium grey metallic finish for the grille, a brilliant silver finish for the 20-inch wheels, larger tailpipes, quilted Nappa leather upholstery with piping, plus patterned aluminium and Santos Rosewood trim trim.