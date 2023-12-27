Bermaz Auto to launch Mazda CX-5 facelift in Jan 2024 – CX-60, new Kia Sportage, Carens also due next year

Posted in Cars, Kia, Local News, Mazda, Peugeot / By Gerard Lye / December 27 2023 4:47 pm

According to MIDF Research (as reported by The Edge), Bermaz Auto will introduce the facelifted Mazda CX-5 in January 2024 at a higher price. The updated SUV has already been sighted in Malaysia in November this year, and earlier this month, we received leaked details that seemingly confirms a five-variant line-up and some of the changes made to the model.

The research house also said another model in the pipeline is the CX-60, which made its global debut in March last year and has since gone on sale in several ASEAN markets such as Singapore, Indonesia as well as the Philippines.

The CX-3 facelift was also mentioned, which could be referencing the minor styling updates made to the compact SUV that was announced in Japan in September – take this with a pinch of salt. The imported-from-Thailand CX-3 has already been updated earlier this month, with revisions to the kit list of the three available variants.

On the Kia side of things (handled by Dinamikjaya Motors), the report indicates that the all-new, fifth-generation Sportage will finally make its Malaysian launch debut in 2024. The SUV will be introduced as a locally-assembled (CKD) model alongside the Carens, the latter being a three-row SUV that first debuted in India and is now available in Indonesia.

No word on Peugeot models in the report, which is rightly so since Stellantis has taken over distributorship (this was previously handled by Bermaz Auto Alliance). Bermaz “will in the meantime continue to work with Stellantis for vehicle sales through its own network,” Stellantis said in a statement in November.

In an earlier report, it was stated that the 408 and e-2008 will be launched here in 2024. This is according to Daniel Gonzalez, chief operating officer (ASEAN and general distributors) at Stellantis, who also said that both will be CKD models, joined by the Landtrek (the pick-up truck is currently sold as a CBU).

