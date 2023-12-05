2024 Mazda CX-3 updated in Malaysia – ADAS, LED lighting on all 1.5L, 2.0L variants; fr RM116k-139k OTR

Posted in Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Mazda / By Mick Chan / December 5 2023 10:29 am

Mazda distributor in Malaysia, Bermaz Motor Trading has launched the updated Mazda CX-3 for the 2024 model year, bringing 1.5 litre and 2.0 litre engine choices across three variants. The line-up is comprised of the 1.5G 2WD Plus at RM115,720; the 2.0G 2WD Plus at RM126,159; and the 2.0G 2WD High at RM139,159; all prices are on-the-road without insurance.

As with the 2022 update, the B-segment crossover for Malaysia continues to be fully imported from Thailand, and as the slight change in variant names suggest, there are equipment updates as the CX-3 Plus variants now replace the Core variants of before.

All three variants for the CX-3 continue to be powered by naturally aspirated petrol engines, starting with the 1.5G 2WD Plus that gets the 1.5 litre Skyactiv-G naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 114 hp at 6,000 rpm and 149 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm, while the 2.0G 2WD Plus and 2.0 2WD High both get the 2.0 litre Skyactiv-G petrol NA engine that outputs 154 hp at 6,000 rpm and 206 Nm at 2,800 rpm.

The 2024 CX-3 drives the front wheels via the Skyactiv-Drive six-speed automatic transmission, and now steering wheel-mounted shift paddles are offered across all three variants of the CX-3. Rolling stock for the 1.5G Plus and 2.0G Plus variants are 16-inch alloy wheels shod in 215/60R16 tyres, while the top 2.0G High gets a 18-inch alloys of a new design, wearing 215/50R18 tyres.

The step up from Core to Plus designation brings LED headlamps and DRLs, with the High gaining LED front fog lamps. All variants get LED combination tail lamps, bulb rear fog lamps and LED reverse lights. The exterior of the Plus variants also get auto-folding exterior mirrors as well as rear parking sensors, which were not present on the Core variants previously. The top 2.0G High adds front parking sensors, and a powered sunroof (an RM2,000 option).

Inside, the 1.5G Plus and 2.0G Plus variants now gain wireless Apple CarPlay, making this uniform across all three variants; Android Auto connectivity on all continue to be by cable. Infotainment on all three continue to be via an eight-inch Mazda Connect touchscreen unit, along with six-speaker audio and two USB ports across the line.

The 1.5G Plus and 2.0G Plus get a reverse camera with guide lines, while the 2.0G High gains a 360-degree monitor, wireless phone charger, head-up display as well as a self-dimming rear view mirror.

For 2024, the CX-3 gains a host of i-Activesense ADAS kit across the range that is comprised of high beam control, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, lane departure warning, and smart city brake support; the 2.0G High adds driver attention alert to its pack.

Airbag count is now six across all three variants, up from the two-airbag count of the Core variants in the previous update. In terms of exterior paint colours, the palette available to the 2024 CX-3 are Polymetal Grey, Machine Grey, Soul Red Crystal, Jet Black, Platinum Quartz, Snowflake White Pearl and Aero Gray.

As on the 2024 Mazda 2 in Malaysia that is launched alongside, the 2024 Mazda CX-3 in Malaysia can be optioned with Activ-E window film for an additional RM1,900. All variants from Bermaz are sold with a five-year, 100,000 km manufacturer’s warranty and a five-year, 100,000 km free maintenance package.

