2024 Mazda 2 facelift launched in Malaysia – auto LED headlamps, styling tweaks, cruise control; fr RM109k

Posted in Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Mazda / By Gerard Lye / December 5 2023 10:00 am

Bermaz Motor today launched the new Mazda 2 facelift, which continues to arrive as a fully-imported (CBU) model from Thailand. Still offered in hatchback and sedan forms, the B-segment car is priced at RM108,670 on-the-road without insurance, which is RM5,000 more than before.

In terms of styling changes, the Mazda 2 gets a new grille featuring a black honeycomb mesh insert with a small red accent for a bit of contrast. There’s also a black surround for the grille, while the lower intake has a downturned look to it.

Said red accent is also applied to the mildly tweaked rear bumper, placed inconspicuously above the chrome exhaust finisher. The Mazda 2 also gets a new design for its 16-inch alloy wheels, which comes in a two-tone black and chrome finish. LED headlamps continue to come as standard, although they now gain an automatic on/off function. Other revisions include rain-sensing wiper as well as auto-folding side mirrors.

Moving inside, the dashboard of the Mazda 2 remains familiar, with all of the controls being exactly where they’ve always have been before. New features added are an auto-dimming rear-view mirror as well as cruise control, while the dashboard trim now comes in black, paired with black leatherette and suede seat upholstery that has red contrast stitching.

Beyond these changes, the rest of the Mazda 2 remains unchanged from before. You’ll still get bulb-type taillights and rear fog lamps, keyless entry and start, four rear parking sensors, single-zone automatic air-conditioning, six speakers and a reverse camera. The last two items are linked to an infotainment system that sticks to a 7-inch touchscreen rather than the newer and larger 8-inch unit.

The B-segment car also still comes with two airbags in addition to a range of passive safety systems such as ABS, EBD, brake assist, DSC, traction control, all-seat seat belt reminder, emergency stop signal. The aforementioned cruise control is joined by hill launch assist and a walkaway lock function.

No change in terms of powertrain either, with the Skyactiv-G 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated inline-four petrol engine continuing to pump out 114 hp at 6,000 rpm and 149 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. This drives the front wheels through a Skyactiv-Drive six-speed automatic transmission with a manual shift mode and paddle shifters. Mazda’s start/stop idling technology is included too, along with G-Vectoring Control Plus (GVC Plus).

The Mazda 2 is offered in six colours, with Soul Red Crystal, Platinum Quartz and Snowflake White Pearl available for both hatchback and sedan body styles, although the signature red is a RM500 option. Exclusive hues for the hatchback are Polymetal Grey and Airstream Blue, while Aero Gray is only for the sedan.

Each purchase comes with a five-year, 100,000-km warranty as well as free maintenance, and customers can also option window tint film (Activ-e Film) for an additional RM1,900. So, what do you think of the facelifted Mazda 2? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

2024 Mazda 2 facelift price list; click to enlarge

2024 Mazda 2 facelift spec sheet; click to enlarge

