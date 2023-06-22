2023 Mazda 2 facelift debuts in Thailand – hatchback and sedan, 1.3L petrol/1.5L diesel, five variants each

In Cars, International News, Mazda / By Anthony Lim / 22 June 2023 1:24 pm / 11 comments

Revealed in January, the 2023 Mazda 2 facelift has now been launched in Thailand in both hatchback and sedan forms, with the latter making its first showing, shown here in live images courtesy of Headlight Magazine. This is the second update for this Mazda 2, which has been around since 2014, following a facelift carried out for it in 2019.

As shown when the update made its debut, the changes are mostly cosmetic, led by a revised front end. Two faces are available, offering differently-styled grilles. The first is a panel, which offers an EV-like appearance by being largely closed off, while the second features a black honeycomb mesh insert, offering a sportier take. Both are accompanied by a reprofiled trim surround in black as well as a downturned lower intake.

There’s also a colour accent on the front grille and rear bumper on the hatchback, which the automaker says provides an element of contrast. The sedan makes do with just the front colour accent, because it has a different lower insert.

Rounding up the exterior changes are an assortment of new wheels designs and external colours (nine in Thailand), including two new metallic shades called Aero Grey and Airstream Blue. The hatchback adds on two special editions, Rookie Drive and Clap Pop, which are dressed with themed packages to further individualise the car. These are accomplished with the addition of decals, high contrast elements and a selection of differently coloured wheel caps.

Inside, the dashboard layout is pretty much unchanged, although its now brightened by coloured dashboard panels that match the exterior hue. The free-standing touchscreen has also increased in size to an eight-inch panel, although it remains powered by the older Mazda Connect infotainment system.

Two engines choices are available for the Mazda 2 in Thailand. The first is the Skyactiv-G 1.3 litre naturally-aspirated petrol, which offers 93 PS at 5,800 rpm and 123 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. The second is a 1.5 litre turbocharged diesel that makes 105 PS (103 hp or 77 kW) at 4,000 rpm and 250 Nm from 1,500 to 2,500 rpm. Both mills are paired with a six-speed automatic transmission.

The engines are offered on five variants on both hatchback and sedan, with three petrol and two diesel versions for each. The petrol sedans are the 1.3 C, the 1.3 S and the 1.3 SP, while the diesel variants are the 1.5 XD and 1.5 XDL. The same model designations are also applied to the hatch, with all the versions getting a Sports suffix to identify them by name. The Rookie Sport and Clap Pop editions are based on the 1.3 C petrol hatchback.

Kit and specifications include LED headlamps and daytime running lights,smart keyless entry/push button start as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. Meanwhile, wheel sizes are 15-inch units for the petrol and 16-inch for the diesels.

Pricing for the Mazda 2 starts from 599,000 baht (RM79,850) for the 1.3 C sedan/1.3 C Sports hatch and goes all the way to 830,000 baht (RM110,630) for the 1.5 XDL sedan/1.5 XDL Sports hatch.

