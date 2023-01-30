In Cars, International News, Mazda / By Gerard Lye / 30 January 2023 10:24 am / 12 comments

The Mazda 2 has received its second facelift, which comes less than three years after the first in 2019 – the hatchback made its initial debut in 2014. The changes are mostly cosmetic, with the most noticeable being the revised grilles.

There are two options depending on the chosen variant, with the first featuring a black honeycomb mesh insert, while the second has an EV-like appearance by being largely closed off. Both are accompanied by a reprofiled trim surround in black as well as a downturned lower intake, the latter giving the Mazda 2 a “sad” look.

The Japanese carmaker also said it added an “asymmetrically placed colour accent on the front grille and rear bumper,” which gives a bit of contrast, as do the optional films for the roof. As for the rear, the aforementioned coloured accent piece sits above the exhaust finisher on a black trim piece that spans the width of the lower apron. Rounding up the exterior tweaks are new wheels designs as well as paint finishes: Aero Grey Metallic and Airstream Blue Metallic

Moving inside, you’ll find a living space that appears largely unchanged in terms of the dashboard layout. One notable improvement is the free-standing touchscreen that now measures 8 inches diagonally, although it is still powered by the older Mazda Connect infotainment system. Mazda also introduced further coloured dashboard panels to match the exterior hue.

In total, there are 11 body colours, three dashboard panel colours, three roof colours and six wheel cap colours available, with the company claiming 198 possible combinations. Additional personalisation options are available through the accessories catalogue, which includes themed packages (Rookie Drive and Clap Pop), Mazdaspeed and AutoExe parts as well as other accessories.

The Mazda 2 is offered with the same Skyactiv-G petrol and Skyactiv-D turbodiesel engines in Japan, with two versions of the former available. The first a 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder that serves up 110 PS (109 hp or 81 kW) at 6,000 rpm and 142 Nm of torque at 3,500 rpm.

This is the newer, higher-compression engine introduced in June 2021 with better fuel consumption, but there’s also the older unit listed with 116 PS (114 hp or 85 kW) at 6,000 rpm and 149 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm – this is for the 15MB racing variant. As before, a six-speed manual and automatic are available transmission pairings, with all-wheel drive being optional.

The oil burner is a 1.5 litre turbocharged four-pot that makes 105 PS (103 hp or 77 kW) at 4,000 rpm and either 250 Nm or 220 Nm. The lower torque figure is for the six-speed manual, and all-wheel drive is also offered for selected variants.

Pricing for the new Mazda 2 is between 1.529 and 2.541 million yen (RM49,756 to RM82,727), and customers in Japan can already begin placing bookings – deliveries are scheduled to take place at the end of March.