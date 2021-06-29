In Cars, International News, Mazda / By Jonathan Lee / 29 June 2021 6:48 pm / 0 comments

For the 2021 model year, Mazda has introduced an incremental update for the Mazda 2 in Japan. The B-segment model receives numerous detail changes to the equipment list and even the engine, plus a new special edition inspired by “a trip to the south under the sun.”

On certain variants, the 1.5 litre Skyactiv-G petrol engine has been made more fuel efficient thanks to the adoption of Diagonal Vortex Combustion technology, which increases the flow velocity of the air/fuel mixture and enables faster and more complete combustion. To aid in this regard, the compression ratio has been increased from 12:1 to 14:1.

Mazda claims a fuel consumption reduction of up to 6.8% on the WLTP cycle, with a quoted combined figure of up to 20.3 km per litre. As a result, models fitted with the engine benefit from tax exemptions under Japan’s new fuel economy regulations. The engine control programme has also been retuned using learnings from developing the Skyactiv-X mill, improving throttle response and controllability.

Despite this, outputs remain identical at 110 PS at 6,000 rpm and 142 Nm of torque at 3,500 rpm, sent to the front wheels through either a six-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed automatic. All-wheel drive is available as an option, as before.

Beyond that, the Mazda 2 has been upgraded with a standard 360-degree camera system, as well as new options that include a Qi wireless smartphone charger and wireless Apple CarPlay connectivity (wired Android Auto functionality remains). All-wheel-drive models also get a standard-fit window deicer to more easily clear accumulated snow on the front windscreen.

Mazda has also added a new Platinum Quartz Metallic colour option and a special Sunlit Citrus variant. The latter throws in some bright yellow accents on the air vent rings, full-width vent strip and seat stripes, matched with beige Grand Lux faux suede upholstery and floor mats. Even the key is finished in the same lemony hue. On sale now, the new Mazda 2 is priced from 1,969,000 yen (RM73,900) to 2,442,000 yen (RM91,700).