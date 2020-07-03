In Cars, International News, Mazda / By Mick Chan / 3 July 2020 6:15 pm / 1 comment

The Mazda 3 and CX-30 with the mild-hybrid Skyactiv-X Spark Plug Controlled Compression Ignition (SPCCI) engine have been announced for the Australian market, arriving in the country as top trim level variants for both the C-segment hatchback and SUV models.

to recap, the Skyactiv-X 2.0 litre engine produces 180 PS at 6,000 rpm and 224 Nm of torque at 3,000 rpm, and this peak torque figure arrives 1,000 rpm lower than in the regular Skyactiv-G engine. The Mazda M Hybrid 24-volt mild hybrid system drives an electric motor that aids acceleration, while a consumption figure of 5.4 l/100 km on the WLTP test cycle is claimed.

Dubbed the Mazda 3 X20 Astina and CX-30 X20 Astina in Australia, pricing for the top Skyactiv-X trim variants will start from AUD40,590 (RM120,727) for the the Mazda 3 as a six-speed manual or AUD41,590 (RM123,672) as a six-speed automatic, and from AUD46,490 (RM138,551) for the CX-30 that is automatic and AWD only.

In Australia, this represents a AUD3,000 (RM8,923) premium over the G25 (Skyactiv-G 2.5 litre petrol) version. The margin grows much larger when compared to the 2.0 litre petrol version – a powertrain selection which we receive in Malaysia – which goes for AUD29,990 (RM89,187) for the G20 (Skyactiv-G 2.0 litre) Touring.

This makes the mild-hybrid Mazda 3 Skyactiv-X variant 35.3% more expensive than its 2.0 litre conventional Skyactiv-G sibling. Meanwhile, the Mazda CX-30 is priced at AUD34,990 (RM104,127) in G20 Touring trim, which makes the Skyactiv-X version 32.9% more expensive.

Going by those margins for the Malaysian market, a 35.3% price premium over the RM154,679 commanded by the Mazda 3 2.0 Hatchback High Plus would estimate a price tag of around RM210k for a Skyactiv-X version of similar specification, while a 32.9% premium over the RM170,459 for a CX-30 2.0 AWD High would estimate a price of RM225k for an equivalent Skyactiv-X variant. These figures are rough extrapolations, of course, here based on Australian pricing.

What do you think, dear readers – if offered here in Malaysia with such prices, would you still consider Skyactiv-X versions of the 3 and CX-3, despite them being deep into premium brand territory?

