In Cars, Local News, Mazda / By Gerard Lye / 7 September 2022 10:52 am / 0 comments

Last month, we reported based on a price list sent to us by a reader that the Mazda CX-3 would gain two additional variants for a total of three. Well, here they are, and although Bermaz Motor has yet to officially launch the revamped line-up, details like pricing and specifications are now readily available on Mazda Malaysia’s website.

Before we proceed further, here’s a little backstory on the CX-3. The B-segment SUV was first launched in Malaysia way back in December 2015 and has been offered in a sole variant since then and through its 2017 update, 2018 facelift and two further revisions in 2021 as well as earlier in March this year.

Now, the two variants joining the mix are the 1.5G 2WD Core and 2.0G 2WD Core, both of which slot in below the familiar 2.0G 2WD High. It’s important to point out that the CX-3 is now fully imported (CBU) from Thailand, where it is assembled by AutoAlliance Thailand (AAT) at its plant in Rayong. This has apparently started with the 2022 model year – the crossover was previously brought in from Japan.

Let’s start with the 1.5G 2WD Core. Priced at RM107,870 on-the-road without insurance, the base variant of the CX-3 range is powered by a Skyactiv-G 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine that serves up 114 hp at 6,000 rpm and 149 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm.

Meanwhile, the 2.0G 2WD Core (RM118,159) gets the same engine as the 2.0G 2WD High (RM131,359), with a 2.0 litre version of the Skyactiv-G pumping out 154 hp at 6,000 rpm and 206 Nm at 2,800 rpm. All engines send drive to the front wheels via a Skyactiv-Drive six-speed automatic transmission.

The Core variants are identical in terms of kit, with the only thing justifying the RM10,289 price gap between them being engine capacity. Nonetheless, both are still cheaper than the sole High option, although the standard equipment you get is quite a bit different.

For instance, the Core variants are fitted 16-inch alloy wheels (with 215/60 profile tyres) instead of the range-topper’s 18-inch units (with 215/50 profile tyres). The new additions also get halogen headlamps instead of LEDs, and they are without automatic on/off and levelling functions.

Still on the topic of lighting, bulb-type DRLs and taillights are used instead of LEDs, and there are no LED front fog lamps on the Core vehicles. Other things that are missing include rain-sensing wipers, auto-folding side mirrors and any parking sensors.

Moving inside, the Core variants do not get the High’s head-up display, paddle shifters, Qi wireless charger and a powered driver’s seat. The air-conditioning is also a manual affair instead of the High’s single-zone automatic system, while fabric upholstery is used instead of leatherette.

2022 Mazda CX-3 spec sheet; click to enlarge

As for things you do get from the High, they include powered side mirrors, keyless entry and start, an electronic parking brake, a multi-function steering wheel, passive cruise control, a 4.6-inch TFT LCD instrument cluster display, a selectable Sport mode, idling start/stop and G-Vectoring Control (GVC).

The eight-inch Mazda Connect touchscreen infotainment system (introduced with other items as part of the 2022 update) is also present and continues to be accompanied by six speakers as well as support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, although it’s purely connection by wire (the High has wireless CarPlay). A reverse camera is standard but there’s no 360-degree view monitor.

The High variant received a few driver assistance systems as part of its 2021 update, which saw the addition of front and rear Smart City Brake Support (autonomous emergency braking), lane departure warning, rear cross traffic alert, blind spot monitoring, high beam control and driver attention alert.

2022 Mazda CX-3 price list; click to enlarge

These systems are absent with the Core variants, and while the passive systems (ABS, EBD, Dynamic Stability Control, traction control, Hill Launch Assist, brake auto hold, ISOFIX child seat anchors) are the same, the airbag count has been reduced from six to just two.

Once again, pricing for the 2022 CX-3 starts at RM107,870 for the 1.5G 2WD Core, and it’ll cost you an extra RM10,289 to get a larger engine with the 2.0G 2WD Core that retails at RM118,159. The range-topping 2.0G 2WD High maintains its asking price of RM131,359 following the end of SST exemption, which is a RM13,200 premium on top of the mid-spec option.

Each purchase comes with a five-year/100,000-km vehicle warranty and free maintenance package, and customers can also option Activ-e film tint for an extra RM1,900 – available for all variants. With the lower asking prices of the Core variants, will you consider it over other B-segment SUV/crossover models in the market?

GALLERY: 2022 Mazda CX-3 1.5G 2WD Core

GALLERY: 2022 Mazda CX-3 2.0G 2WD Core

GALLERY: 2022 Mazda CX-3 2.0G 2WD High