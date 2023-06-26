2023 Mazda CX-3 1.5L Core in Malaysia – entry-level variant with 114 hp, 149 Nm; CBU Thailand; fr RM108k

In Cars, Local News, Mazda / By Gerard Lye / 26 June 2023 11:38 am / 8 comments

The Mazda CX-3 line-up was expanded last year to include two new variants, with the one featured here being the 1.5L Core. Priced at RM107,920 on-the-road without insurance, the entry-level option sits below the 2.0L Core (RM118,359) and 2.0L High (RM131,559).

The Core variants are powered by the same Skyactiv-G 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine used in the Mazda 2, with outputs of 114 hp at 6,000 rpm and 149 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. The mill, which features Mazda’s i-Stop idling start/stop technology, is paired with a Skyactiv-Drive six-speed automatic transmission that sends drive to the front wheels.

While it may be down on power compared to the High which serves up 154 hp and 206 Nm from its 2.0 litre engine, the Core variants offer slightly better fuel consumption at 5.7 l/100 km instead of 6.3 l/100 km.

In terms of equipment, the base variant comes with 16-inch alloy wheels (with 215/60 profile tyres), halogen projector headlamps and bulb-type daytime running lights. If you want automatic LED headlamps, LED fog lamps, rain-sensing wipers, auto-folding side mirrors and parking sensors, you’ll need to step up to the 2.0L High.

Other standard items that are fitted to the Core include fabric seat upholstery, manual air-conditioning controls, keyless entry and start, powered side mirrors, a multi-function steering wheel, a 4.6-inch TFT LCD instrument cluster and a selectable Sport mode. Despite its positioning, the Core does come with an electronic parking brake (with auto brake hold) and passive cruise control.

There’s also the Mazda Connect infotainment system that includes an eight-inch touchscreen as well as support for wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. This system is linked to a reverse camera and a six-speaker sound system – this kit list applies to the 2.0L Core as well.

The meet the price point, the Core variants miss out on the High’s head-up display, paddle shifters, Qi wireless charger, automatic air-conditioning system, a powered driver’s seat, leatherette upholstery and 360-degree camera.

Both also come without the High’s safety and driver assistance systems, which are six airbags, autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning, rear cross traffic alert, blind spot monitoring, high beam control and driver attention alert. Instead, they make do with two airbags and the usual array of passive systems (ABS, EBD, Dynamic Stability Control, traction control, Hill Launch Assist and ISOFIX child seat anchors).

This CX-3 is finished in Polymetal Grey, which is one of several colours offered, with the others being Soul Red Crystal, Snowflake White Pearl, Machine Grey, Platinum Quartz and Jet Black. Each purchase comes with a five-year/100,000-km vehicle warranty and free maintenance package.

It should be noted that the CX-3 is now fully imported (CBU) from Thailand, as opposed to from Japan previously. At this asking price, is the CX-3 1.5L Core something you might consider if you’re in the market for a compact B-segment crossover/SUV?