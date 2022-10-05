In Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Mazda / By Gerard Lye / 5 October 2022 10:00 am / 9 comments

Bermaz Motor has announced the availability of two new variants of the Mazda CX-3, with the 1.5L Core and 2.0L Core joining the existing 2.0L High that received an update in March this year. The expanded line-up has been known for some time as we reported on it back in last month, with details like specs and pricing sourced from Mazda Malaysia’s website.

Anyway, it’s all official now, and customers will have two more affordable options to consider if they want to purchase a CX-3. It should be noted that the crossover is now fully imported (CBU) from Thailand, where it is assembled by AutoAlliance Thailand (AAT) at Mazda’s plant in Rayong – it was previously a CBU Japan model. Visually, the car looks the same as the facelifted model that arrived here in 2018, with equipment levels being one way to tell the variants apart.

The new base variant of the CX-3 is the 1.5L Core, which is priced at RM107,870 on-the-road without insurance. Unlike the other two, this gets the same Skyactiv-G 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine used in the Mazda 2, with outputs of 114 hp at 6,000 rpm and 149 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm.

Going up to the mid-spec 2.0L Core at RM118,159, you get a 2.0 litre version of the Skyactiv-G that is also used in the 2.0L High. The larger-displacement engine provides 154 hp at 6,000 rpm and 206 Nm at 2,800 rpm, although fuel consumption takes a hit at 6.3 l/100 km instead of the 1.5 litre engine’s 5.7 l/100 km.

All engines are mated to a Skyactiv-Drive six-speed automatic transmission that sends drive to the front wheels and feature idling start/stop technology. The powertrains also come with Mazda’s G-Vectoring Control (GVC) that uses engine timing to control chassis dynamics for smoother, more accurate steering inputs.

Both Core variants get the same level of equipment, with their engines being the only thing justifying the RM10,289 price gap between them. Standard items include 16-inch alloy wheels (with 215/60 profile tyres) in place of the 2.0L High’s 18 inchers (with 215/50 profile tyres).

In terms of lighting, it’s halogen projector headlamps instead of LEDs, and they are not joined by automatic on/off and levelling functions, LED DRLs (bulb-type instead) and LED fog lamps. You also won’t get rain-sensing wipers, auto-folding side mirrors and any parking sensors.

inside, the Core variants also miss out on the High’s head-up display, paddle shifters, Qi wireless charger and powered driver’s seat. The air-conditioning is also manually operated instead of being an automatic system, while fabric upholstery is used instead of leatherette to help hit those price points.

Familiar items from the High include powered side mirrors, keyless entry and start, an electronic parking brake, a multi-function steering wheel, passive cruise control, a 4.6-inch TFT LCD instrument cluster display, a selectable Sport mode.

2022 Mazda CX-3 price list; click to enlarge

Elsewhere, the Mazda Connect infotainment system is the same as the one the High got during the March update. The system includes an eight-inch touchscreen, six speakers as well as support for wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – only the High gets wireless CarPlay. A reverse camera is standard with the Core variants but there’s no 360-degree view monitor.

On safety and driver assists, the Core variants only get two airbags (the High gets six) and the usual array of passive systems (ABS, EBD, Dynamic Stability Control, traction control, Hill Launch Assist, brake auto hold, ISOFIX child seat anchors). Both are without the High’s active systems that were added during last year’s update, so there’s no autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning, rear cross traffic alert, blind spot monitoring, high beam control and driver attention alert.

2022 Mazda CX-3 spec sheet; click to enlarge

As for the High, it remains unchanged in terms of kit and price too at RM131,359, but there is one notable revision and that is colours. The palette now includes Soul Red Crystal, Snowflake White Pearl, Machine Grey, Polymetal Grey, Platinum Quartz and Jet Black, the last of which replaces the previously available Deep Crystal Blue.

The High’s colour options are also offered for the Core variants and each purchase comes with a five-year/100,000-km vehicle warranty and free maintenance package. There’s also an optional Activ-e film tint for an extra RM1,900 that can be added on to all variants. With three options to choose from, would you pick the CX-3 over other B-segment SUV/crossover models currently on sale?

